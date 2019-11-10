Five teams remained unbeaten through the second week of the Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League's regular season, as Hershey and Palmyra maintained unbeaten marks in the Bears division, and Cedar Crest, West Shore and Hempfield finished the week with zero losses in the Viola Division.
Following ia s a look back at some of the league's top performers from last week, as well as some of the games to watch in the week ahead.
For more information, visit the CPIHL's website.
Players of the Week
Kyle Ziemba, Palmyra: The junior kept the Cougars (3-0) rolling in the Bears Division, tallying a goal and an assist in Palmyra's 4-0 win over Lower Dauphin Monday and collecting six points -- on two goals and four assists -- in a 9-1 win over Manheim Township Friday.
Hempfield's penalty kill: The Hempfield/Conestoga Valley Black Knights (2-0) were short-handed seven times against Twin Valley Tuesday, but they killed off all seven penalties to hold on for a 2-0 victory. Conestoga Valley's Joshua Griel contributed to the effort with 17 total saves in goal.
Zakary Sooy, West Shore: The Red Land junior netted a goal for West Shore (3-0) in a 5-0 win over Susquehannok Monday and followed it up with three goals and an assist in a 10-2 win over the Keystone Kraken Friday.
Games to Watch
Twin Valley vs. Hempfield (Monday, 6:45 p.m., Body Zone): Three days after the Black Knights blanked Twin Valley, the two Viola Division clubs are set to clash again. Two of the league's top defenses look to lock down a win. Hempfield allowed one goal in its first two games while the Raiders (2-1-0) surrendered five total goals over three games.
Elizabethtown vs. Penn Manor (Friday, 7:15 p.m., Lancaster Ice Rink): The Bears (1-1-1) picked up their first win since January 2017 last week. They look to build on it. After taking on Twin Valley Tuesday, they face off against the Comets (1-1) in an early season matchup.
Lower Dauphin vs. Hershey (Friday, 8:30 p.m., Klick Lewis Arena): In one of the league's marquee matchups, the Trojans (3-0) and Falcons (3-1) square off. Earlier in the week, Hershey takes on Cumberland Valley Monday.