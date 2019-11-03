The puck dropped on a new Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League season last week. Here are some of last week's top performers and some of this week's games to watch.
Players of the Week
Jason Rippon, Hershey: The defending Bears Cup champion Trojans (2-0) set the tone to their season with back-to-back 10-0 victories over Manheim Township Monday and Susquehanna Wednesday. Rippon, a senior, led the offensive charge, tallying two goals and two assists against the Blue Streaks and following it up with five goals and an assist against the Stampede.
Anthony Long, Cedar Crest: The Falcons (2-0), with players from Cedar Crest, Lebanon, Lebanon Catholic and Elco, jumped to an early lead in the Viola Division standings with a pair of victories to open the season. Long scored a pair of goals to double an early 2-0 lead in an eventual 6-0 win over Susquehannock Wednesday. The Cedar Crest freshman added a goal late in the second period in the Falcons' 2-1 win over Penn Manor Friday.
Michael Soule, Keystone: The Kraken (1-0), with players from Trinity, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Shippensburg, Chambersburg, Northern York and Spring Grove made their CPIHL debut with a 11-1 win over Manheim Central Wednesday. Soule, a Trinity senior, led all players with five points, collecting two goals and three assists in the victory.
Games to Watch
Palmyra vs. Lower Dauphin (Monday, 7:45 p.m., at Twin Ponds): Two of the top teams in the Bears Division put their early unblemished records on the line. The Falcons (2-0) defeated Central Dauphin 4-1 Monday and Manheim Township 8-2 Friday while the Cougars (1-0) opened the season with a 6-0 win over Cumberland Valley Wednesday.
Penn Manor vs. Annville-Cleona (Monday, 8:30 p.m., at Klick Lewis Arena): The Comets (0-1), with players from Penn Manor Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Country Day and Solanco, won two of the three meetings between the two teams last season, including one in the playoffs. The Little Dutchmen (1-0) look to take Round One of the new season.
Twin Valley vs. Hempfield (Friday, 7:15 p.m., at Lancaster Ice Rink): The Raiders (1-0), drawing players from Twin Valley, Colegium and Tulpehocken, and the Black Knights (1-0), with players from Hempfield and Conestoga Valley, both won their season openers. They'll look to stay atop the Viola Division standings with an early seaosn matchup.