They closed last season in the Viola Cup championship game at Hersheypark in March, and West Shore avanged the title-tilt loss with a 6-2 victory over Warwick Monday in the season opener for both teams at Twin Ponds.
After a scoreless first period, West Shore (1-0) netted three goals in the second frame, including two from Zakary Sooy. Connor Winski scored twice in the third period to join Sooy with multiple goals, and Alexander Ringling stopped 33 of the 35 shots he faced to pick up the win in goal.
Jonathan Bergh and Kyle Zimmerman scored for the Warriors (0-1), and Breanna Cesavice turned away 24 of the 30 West Shore shots that she faced.
In the Bears Division
Hershey 10, Manheim Township 0: The defending Bears Cup champion Trojans (1-0) took a 1-0 lead on Hank Reed's goal 27 seconds into the game and never looked back. Reed later completed a hat trick and added an assist for a four-point performance. Jason Rippon also registered four points on two goals and two assists, and Christopher Larkin made seven saves for his first shutout of the season.
Jared Gordon made 14 saves on 24 shots for the Blue Streaks (0-1).
Other Scores
Bears Division
Lower Dauphin 4, Central Dauphin 1
Viola Division
Annville-Cleona 5, Dallastown 2
Twin Valley 7, Susquehannock 3
Central York 7, Palmyra 3
Wednesday's Schedule
Bears Division
Hershey vs. Susquehanna at Twin Ponds, 8:20 p.m.
Cumberland Valley vs. Palmyra at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:45 p.m.
Viola Division
Hempfield vs. Dallastown at York Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
Cedar Crest vs. Susquehannock at York Ice Arena, 8:45 p.m.
Keystone Kraken vs. Manheim Central at Klick Lewis Arena, 9 p.m.