Jack Laser scored two goals, Elias Lountzis added a goal and an assist, and Hempfield defeated Dallastown, 5-1, in a Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League Viola Division opener for both teams at York Ice Arena Wednesday.
The Black Knights (1-0), with players from Hempfield and Conestoga Valley, took a 2-1 lead when Hempfield's Alex Aukamp scored in the late stages of the first period. Conestoga Valley's Laser added a goal 2:05 in to the second period, which saw the Black Knights stretching their lead to 5-1. Conestoga Valley's Joshua Griel secured the win in goal with nine saves on 10 shots.
Wyatt Gray scored the only goal for the Wildcats (0-1), and Alexander Sears stopped 22 of the 27 shots he faced.
Keystone 11, Manheim Central 1: The Keystone Kraken (1-0), with players from Trinity, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Shippensburg, Chambersburg, Northern York and Spring Grove, made its debut with three goals in the first 4:22, including one from Noah Loran, who had three goals and an assist. Michael Soule led all players with five points, tallying two goals and three assists, and Vaughn Hennessey stopped 12 of 13 shots in goal.
Cody Bilby scored a first-period goal for the Barons (0-1), and Christian O'Byrne made 25 saves on 36 Keystone shots.
Wednesday's Other Scores
Bears Division
Hershey 10, Susquehanna 0
Palmyra 6, Cumberland Valley 0
Viola Division
Cedar Crest 6, Susquehannock 0
Friday's Schedule
Bears Division
Lower Dauphin vs. Manheim Township at Lancaster Ice Rink, 7:15 p.m.
Viola Division
Elizabethtown vs. Susquehannock at York Ice Arena, 7:15 p.m.
Cedar Crest vs. Penn Manor a Regency Ice Rink, 8:20 p.m.
Dallastown vs. Warwick at Lancaster Ice Rink, 9 p.m.
For more information, visit the CPIHL's website.