The Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League held its annual all-star draft Sunday evening at Hoss's Steak & Sea House restaurant in Hummelstown.
Players assigned to the National Team and the American Team are scheduled to skate in the varsity all-star game set for Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. at Twin Ponds, following the 6 p.m. middle school all-star game.
Lower Dauphin junior Cole McCulley (21 goals, 14 assists) was selected first overall by the American team. Hershey senior Jason Rippon (22 goals, 9 assists) was the first pick for the National Team. Hempfield's Elias Lountzis (22 goals, 9 assists), selected eighth overall by the American Team, was the first Lancaster County player picked.
Lancaster County all-star nominees Joining Lountzis as American picks were Liam Besecker (Lancaster Catholic/Penn Manor), Neel Mahapatra (Penn Mnaor), Andrew Thompson (Manheim Township), Caden Nagel (Elizabethtown) and Wes Gilbert (Lancaster Country Day/Penn Manor). Lancaster County players selected to the National Team were A.J. Yoder (Manheim Township), C.J. Samo (Elizabethtown), Austin Nelson (Manheim Central), Josh Griel (Conestoga Valley/Hempfield), Jared Gordon (Manheim Township), Jon Bergh (Warwick), Jack Laser (Conestoga Valley/Hempfield), Zach Shertzer (Warwick), Cody Bilby (Manheim Central) and Gage McCabe (Manheim Central).
