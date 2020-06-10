In a typical summer, coaches from Millersville University across various sports would be busy hosting individual and team camps, clinics and showcases on campus.

The goal of the events are multi-pronged. Coaches get to do their thing: coach. And athletes have the opportunity to improve their craft. Coaches might also discover potential recruits that they may not have come across otherwise, and possibly plant seeds in the minds of high school student-athletes thinking about playing at the next level.

“They see the campus is nice, the dorms are nice and those connections are made,” Millersville football coach J.C. Morgan said.

Those events are also a revenue driver for the university, which in turn helps to provide athletic scholarship money to student-athletes, many of them partial athletic scholarships.

The Millersville baseball program, for instance, has the equivalency of about three full athletic scholarships that it divides amongst its players.

“A large percentage of our scholarships comes from those camps,” Millersville baseball coach Jon Shehan said.

As does some of the money pulled in by the university through renting out its athletic facilities over the summer months.

Which is where the COVID-19 pandemic comes into play. Like most other places of higher education across the country, Millersville’s campus has been shut down since mid-March.

Some Millersville coaches were hopeful they could still squeeze in camps and clinics later in the summer. However, the university recently made the decision to keep its campus closed through the end of August, in part to make things easier toward the goal of starting up its fall sports.

It has left some Millersville coaches scrambling to find another venue to host their summer camps and clinics. Shehan is trying to move his events to Clipper Magazine Stadium, while field hockey coach Shelly Behrens might turn to Spooky Nook or nearby high school fields.

Meanwhile, men’s basketball coach Casey Stitzel is now aiming to squeeze in his events in the months of September and October.

But football coach J.C. Morgan and women’s basketball coach Mary Fleig have scrapped their summer camps entirely.

Either way, there will be less revenue generated by Millersville coaches through camps and clinics and by the university through rental fees, which might result in less money being available for athletic scholarships.

The five Millersville coaches interviewed for this story are of the consensus that things will remain status quo with athletic scholarship dollars for the 2020-21 scholastic year.

“We always work a year ahead,” Shehan said. “So we’ll be fine this year.”

But beyond that?

“I’m concerned,” Behrens said. “I think it’s going to be the (high school recruits of classes) 2021, 2022 and 2023 that are going to be impacted.”

And the less athletic scholarship money available to offer a potential recruit might lessen the chances of that recruit deciding to attend the university.

“One of the reasons our program is being rebuilt is because of our athletic scholarship money,” said Stitzel, who last season steered the Marauders to their first conference playoff win since 2015.

“The more money you have,” Stitzel said. “The better player you’re going to get.”

It’s worth noting money for athletic scholarships isn’t strictly generated from summer events. There are also donors, endowments and fundraisers, such as golf outings.

Plus, most other schools are in the same boat as Millersville in facing similar financial challenges.

“To sum it all up, it’s been very frustrating,” Shehan said. “It’s been a learning curve. No one expected things to go this way. ...but compared to what else is going on in the world with people losing their jobs and people dying, there are worse things to worry about.”