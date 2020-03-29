So in this crazy time of COVID-19 dominating the news, it’s been difficult to keep track of the normal news that’s been happening in the outdoors.

Things get missed or pushed aside because there are bigger issues in the world.

But that doesn’t mean these other issues don’t matter.

So here’s a roundup of outdoors news that you might have missed.

COVID-19 IMPACTS

We might as well start with COVID-19 news, since that’s what’s dominating the headlines. And it has had an impact on the Pennsylvania outdoors.

Hopefully, folks in and around Lancaster County have heard that the opening of trout season here has been pushed back to April 18, which is when trout season opens in the rest of the state.

Likewise, there will be one statewide Mentored Youth Trout Season, which will be April 11.

Here in Lancaster County and 17 others in the Southeast, those dates were supposed to be April 4 and March 28, respectively.

So far, the new timeline is holding. But will it change as pandemic concerns linger?

I mean, trout anglers know that social distancing does not always happen on opening day – especially on stocked waters in populated areas.

When I think about what opening day of trout season can look like, I think of the two holes on Mill Creek, south of New Holland, near North Hollander Road, where anglers often stand shoulder to shoulder as they fish.

And that’s far from uncommon.

Also, several counties in the southeast, including neighboring Chester County, are currently under orders by the governor to stay home.

That order is supposed to expire before April 18, but might it be extended in those counties? Will it be extended to other counties? If so, what would that mean for trout fishing on stocked waters in such places?

Some outdoor activities are allowed under the governor’s order, but those activities are supposed to happen only with social distancing.

The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has announced that all state parks will be “closed” through the end of April.

The parklands will be open, but all facilities in those parks – including campsites and public bathrooms – will be closed.

There are lots of stocked trout waters in state parks. What will it mean to have opening day crowds fishing these waters, with no public restrooms open?

On top of that, with campsites being closed throughout state parks, will that lead people to stay away from remote streams they normally fish, and instead go to ones close to where they live?

My group of friends usually heads to Poe Paddy State Park in Centre County for opening day on Big Poe and Penns creeks. We won’t be doing that since the campground is closed.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

So I’m wondering if the state parks closure might actually lead to more crowding on urban and suburban streams, thereby exacerbating the social distancing problem all of these rules and changes are meant to discourage?

All of these are issues that have yet to play out as April 18 draws closer.

From the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the Middle Creek Wildlife Area Visitors Center is closed through the end of April, as are all of the Game Commission’s public shooting ranges.

There are no agency-owned shooting ranges in Lancaster County, but there are ones not far away on State Game Lands 43 in Chester County and State Game Lands 211 in Dauphin County.

All hunter-trapper education courses are cancelled through the end of April. This time of year is typically a busy one for these classes, which all first-time hunters in the state must take before buying a hunting license.

Lots of young hunters typically take the class now in advance of the upcoming spring turkey season, which opens May 2 statewide, with the one-day youth season schedule for April 25.

2019-20 DEER HARVEST REPORT

The Game Commission announced recently that Pennsylvania hunters last season killed 389,431 deer, which was 4 percent higher than the 2018-19 kill, and the highest we’ve seen in 15 years.

That total includes 163,240 bucks, which is the third-highest buck kill since the current antler restrictions began in 2002.

The buck kill jumped 10 percent over the 2018-19 total, but if you remember that season, it was pretty miserable. It rained a lot – including a total washout the first day of the firearms season.

Here in Wildlife Management Unit 5B, which covers most of Lancaster County, the buck kill climbed from 9,200 in 2018 to 10,200 last season.

Likewise, the antlerless kill went from 14,608 to 15,345. The antlerless increase, however, was aided by a healthy jump in the number of tags issued for WMU 5B.

The harvest number that jumped out at me from last year’s deer report is the number of bucks bowhunters took – 74,190.

That’s up 20,000 over the previous year, and, at 45 percent, is very close to half the state’s total buck kill for the year.

In 2004-05 – the last time the total deer kill was higher than last year’s – bowhunters shot a total 62,460 deer. That included 28,070 bucks, which was only 23 percent of the overall buck kill that year.

Of course, that was before crossbows were legal for use in all archery seasons.

Back when crossbows were legalized as being equal to all other bows, there was a section of the hunting community that expressed concern about bowhunters killing too many bucks before gun season even started.

There is nothing in the law that prevents a Pennsylvania deer hunter from hunting during both archery season and firearms season, but not everyone has the time to do that.

So are there still gun-season-only hunters who are bothered by how many bucks are shot each year before the firearms season begins?

Let me know your thoughts by emailing me at PREILLY@LNPNEWS.COM.