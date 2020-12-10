The optimistic Penn State fan’s take on the 2020 season is that it’s an aberration, a giant, pandemic-fueled asterisk, a mere speed bump on the way to bigger things.

Among the bigger things, in 2021, could be Penn State’s roster.

The NCAA decreed before this goofy season started that, for player eligibility, it didn’t count. Everyone who’s on James Franklin’s roster now can come back next year, their eligibility status unchanged.

Franklin himself, normally loath to admit looking ahead, admitted this week he’s already thinking about it.

“There's some conversations that (we're) going to need to have,” he said. “I’ve also encouraged our assistants to start having these conversations on Thursday and Friday, not just about their futures, but just in general making sure that we're talking to our guys enough during a time where those conversations are probably more valuable than ever.”

Based on my own shaky figuring and the (less shaky) Scholarship Matrix maintained by 24/7 Sports/Fight on State, Penn State has a 2021 roster of 117 players, 86 of whom are on scholarship for 2021, including the 15 members of the high school class of 2021 who will (presumably) sign letters of intent Wednesday.

It does not include the eight scholarship seniors who will participate in Senior Day ceremonies Saturday: offensive linemen Will Fries and Michal Menet, defensive tackle Antonio Shelton, defensive ends Shane Simmons and Shaka Toney, cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields and safeties Jaquan Brisker and Lamont Wade.

All eight could stay, given the current rules. Most of them likely won’t. But what about a guy like Simmons, very athletic, a high-level recruit, who’s had an injury-plagued career? It’s entirely possible that several will stick around.

There’s also a sizable group that is NFL draft-eligible and would have college eligibility left even without the pandemic.

That group includes (in roughly descending order of draft status according to me): TE Pat Freiermuth, WR Jahan Dotson, OT Rasheed Walker, DE Jason Oweh, LB Jesse Luketa, LB Ellis Brooks, OL C. J. Thorpe, K/P Jordan Stout, OL Mike Miranda, WRs Daniel George and Cam Sullivan-Brown and K Jake Pinegar.

Freiermuth is gone, of course, and a likely first-day draft pick. Some of the rest will leave, but none of them are logically certain to.

Some may want to come back so that their college careers don’t end with a losing season under circumstances that have ranged from vexing to miserable. And there are also transfers in and out, junior college signees, opt-outs, and who knows what else. What is not clear is what happens in 2022 and beyond, if you’re way over the 85 limit in 2021?

Overall, Franklin said Tuesday, “We’d like to keep our (scholarship) numbers as they are.’’

Not sure if that’s possible. Roster management is always difficult

“But right now, more than ever,” Franklin said.