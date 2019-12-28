There are memories that we cherish forever, and memories that forever haunt us. And in both cases, any number of triggers.
Following the news that Penn State would make its first Cotton Bowl appearance since 1975, some memories came back for a visit. One, as it turned out, was a gift that just kept on giving.
As sports editor of The Daily Collegian, Penn State's student newspaper, in the fall of 1974, your correspondent had the opportunity to cover the Nittany Lions against Baylor in the Cotton Bowl on New Year's Day 1975. All told, four Collegian sports writers made the trip — thanks to one who actually owned a car — from State College to Dallas (more on that later).
What remains most clearly is not the game or the trip — except perhaps the painfully frequent echoes of Barry Manilow's “Mandy” from the car's AM radio — but a press conference held a day or two before the game.
Players from both schools were on stage, fielding questions from a large media group. Timing and assertiveness were essential if you hoped to get in a question, which somehow, the Daily Collegian sports editor managed to do.
It was meant to provide the Nittany Lions’ view of Baylor’s offense — strengths, weaknesses, so forth. Hopefully gain insight into how the Bears would attack and how Penn State planned to defend. But the question was worded like this:
“What do you think are Baylor's best means of moving the football?”
Came the response from Penn State's Greg Murphy, a senior defensive end from Brooklyn, New York: “Running and passing.”
Although the laughter quickly faded, I can still hear it. And of course, all were able to relive the moment when the transcript sheets from the press conference were handed out.
Big picture, the journey was a success. We drove back to Happy Valley — nonstop from Dallas, accompanied much of the way by Manilow and rain — and produced a 12-page supplement on the game, including a lengthy work from another colleague on the fast-growing world of collegiate women's sports.
The game, won 41-20 by Penn State, was a promising finish to a transitional year for the Nittany Lions, one that included a 7-6 loss to Navy in Beaver Stadium. One season after Heisman winner John Cappelletti led them to a 12-0 mark, several underclassmen planted their flags, including a freshman flanker from Pittston, Jimmy Cefalo. Hard to believe now, perhaps, but it was a time when a freshman on the field was, well, news.
Though the transcripts from that press conference are gone, rest assured that one lesson has lasted, along with the habit of doing whatever possible to prepare interview questions in advance. Also, the knowledge that maintaining a sense of humor about oneself is a good idea.
Happy New Year.
• Connect with Jeff Young, a former LNP sports editor, at youngjeff212@gmail.com.