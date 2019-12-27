When: noon Saturday.

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (80,000).

TV: ESPN (Mark Jones play-by-play, Dusty Dvoracek color, Olivia Dekker sideline).

2019 records: Penn State 10-2, 7-2 Big Ten. Memphis 12-1, 7-1 American Athletic Conference.

Last game: Penn State beat Rutgers 27-6. Memphis beat Cincinnato 29024 in AAC championship game.

Series and last meeting: This is the first meeting between the schools.

Coach: Ryan Silverfield, in his first game as a head coach.

Memphis’ best player: RB Kenneth Gainwell, who has just under 2,000 all-purpose yards, 1,425 of them rushing, and 15 TDs. Gainwell has made some All-America teams.

Injury update: Memphis’ fine (and wonderfully named) TE Joey Magnifico is out with a complication from a knee injury. DB T. J. Carter, a starter, is out with an undisclosed injury. OL Scottie Dill, has left the team.

Penn State has several important pieces - QB Sean Clifford, C Michal Menet, RB Noah Cain, DE Yetur Gross-Matos among them - who ended the regular season banged up.

All have apparently benefitted from the near-month since Penn State last played and are expected to be ready Saturday.

Las Vegas says: Penn State is a 7-point favorite.

Outlook/notes: The marquee matchup in this game is Penn State’s defense against a Memphis offense that creates mismatches. In particular, the Tigers use their running backs, Kenneth Gainwell and Antonio Gibson, as slot receivers to force a linebacker to cover a quicker player.

It’s unlikely that the Tigers has seen linebackers as physically equipped for that challenge as Penn State’s. However, Memphis wideout Damonte Coxie is the kind of big receiver Penn State’s smaller corners struggle with.

This might be the second-best offense (to Ohio State’s) the Lions have faced.

When Penn State has the ball, QB Sean Clifford’s presumed return to health and ability to be a weapon in the running game is critical. Ditto for freshman RB Noah Cain, who should get his first significant workload in nearly two months.

Memphis’ defense might be the weakest of the base units in this matchup. Penn State should have a size and strength edge up front, and thus be able to run the ball, control the game and clock, and keep the Tigers’ big-play weapons off the field.

Should we be leery about a Big Ten team talking in terms of shortening the game against the champion of the American Athletic Conference?

Yes. Because the motivational issues that come up in bowl games seem big here, and they seem to favor Memphis, as they have favored the majority of “Group of Five,’’ teams in their playoff-era, New Year’s Six bowl matchups.

2020 can be a huge year for Penn State, but “springboard for next season,’’ isn’t much of a rallying cry.

This is a tough call. Hard to imagine this game not being very close.

Prediction: Penn State 30, Memphis 28.