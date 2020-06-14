— Bikes, kayaks and recreational vehicles are hard to find in stores.

— A record number of Pennsylvania hunters buying licenses for spring turkeys.

— Fishing licenses up by 16% this spring.

— Permits to launch kayaks, canoes and paddleboards up nearly 55%.

— Unprecedented use of many local and state parks, state forests, game lands and preserves around Pennsylvania. For example, in April, even with beaches, picnic pavilions and restrooms closed, state parks saw a 13% increase over April 2019.

— Big upticks in people buying bird-identification apps on their phones.

These days of coronavirus have slammed the outdoors and drawn many to dip their toes in outside pursuits for the first time. Alas, not all of it in a good way.

To be sure, many have found healing and relief in the physical and mental benefits of being in nature. But land managers and regular outdoors users in Lancaster County and around the state are lamenting bad behavior far beyond the “leave no trace” ethic that’s supposed to guide treading on the land.

Among the abuses: vandalism, littering, trash dumping, tree cutting, not practicing social distancing, spray painting natural features, illicit riding of all-terrain vehicles, illegal camping and campfires on game lands, destroying or removing access gates, trail widening from overuse. Officials also report increased calls for assistance along the lines of “Help, can you tell me where I am on this trail?”

The Pennsylvania Game Commission, from March 1 through May 20, issued 248 citations to people illegally driving all-terrain vehicles on game lands — almost three times as many as the same period last year.

No wonder, when I asked members of the Hiking and Backpacking Pennsylvania Facebook group to comment on their experiences during coronavirus, that Lynne Napoli of Boiling Springs replied, “I live near a trailhead to the Appalachian Trail. It has been so packed I don’t go. When I do, it is trashed. Other sites have been ridiculously spray painted. Glad people got out, especially children.

“Unfortunately, not many seemed to respect nature. This makes me so sad.”

Martha Milligan echoed a similar sentiment: “Too many people. Leaves me disheartened. I’m hoping they go back to watching TV when sports come back.”

Some of the trouble seems to be newbies simply not knowing nature etiquette. Unfortunately, others seem not to care.

On the other hand, local birdwatchers have been out in greater numbers during the recent migration of colorful warblers. “So many more birds were found and enjoyed by many other folks because of the bird community hotlines,” noted Meredith Lombard, of Marietta.

The Game Commission, which not only regulates hunting, but also is responsible for protecting nongame birds and mammals, has been struggling for revenue in the face of declining ranks of hunters. With more opportunities to take to the woods —and apparently greater confidence —hunters bought a record 23,522 turkey licenses to take a second gobbler this spring.

And despite stresses from the onslaught, groups that advocate for the environment see the new wave of outdoors users as a golden opportunity.

“Covid has brought a new lens to focus on our natural world,” notes Phil Wenger, president of the Lancaster Conservancy. The nonprofit conservancy’s 46 preserves have faced the same heavy-use pressures as other lands open to the public. Overcrowding, poor behavior and parking issues prompted the group to close off parking at one the county’s most popular landmarks, Tucquan Glen.

But that has been overshadowed by the feedback of gratitude and support by many new users.

“They are saying this is really important to me to go out and experience nature. We have been getting so much support, financial assistance, new members and social media interaction,” Wenger said. “The increased usage is a real boom for conservation.”

The days of coronavirus have affected the interactions between humans and wildlife.

The Game Commission did not do its tagging of peregrine falcons this spring to monitor populations. All four major rattlesnake roundups in Pennsylvania have canceled their June events. Trout season began with a surprise opening in an effort to keep anglers from getting too close to each other. Bass season tournaments are being postponed.

Dan Ardia, a Franklin & Marshall College biology professor who is studying the effects of heavily used trails on wildlife in Lancaster County, thinks the hordes of humans heading into local woods likely will make deer and other wildlife more nocturnal.

Some people may wonder if the birds they hear chirping outside each morning are louder than they used to be. No, their vocalization is just no longer drowned out by the usual off-to-work traffic.

And though it’s not related to coronavirus, a recent event on a front lawn in the School Lane Hills neighborhood on the western side of Lancaster might be seen to symbolize how topsy-turvy the outdoors world has been lately.

Around 3 p.m. April 21, Katie Odell answered a knock on her front door. An excited neighbor said two large hawk-like birds were fighting overhead and just dropped something in her front yard.

Odell, thinking squirrel or chipmunk, went outside and was startled to see a shiny, foot-long largemouth bass lying in the grass. “We were all in shock and were glad our neighbor told us,” Odell said.

The fish had no signs of wounds, appeared fresh and Odell briefly considered serving it up to her husband and four children for dinner. She also tried to recall if there was anything in the Bible about fish dropping out of the sky.

The vastly increased usage of outdoors venues around the state has raised larger questions, such as do we need more parks as studies have shown being outdoors reduces stress and has other healthy benefits.

Ann Marie Westcott, a member of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation, told me riding her bike in a park or near a stream “is like my lifeline to sanity.”

The heavy outdoors use, coinciding with protests over racism, has prompted land managers to grapple with the reality that not all Pennsylvanians have equal access to parks.

“Too many people are not feeling welcome,” said Eric Oberg, of the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, during a forum on taking care of trails during the pandemic and beyond.

Lessons learned may lead to new ways of using outdoors lands and possibly creating new parks. “Increased usage make it loud and clear: people want more,” Wenger. said

Things may never again be the same.

“Some good, some bad came of this. I think we are seeing an end of one era and the beginning of another. Good, bad or indifferent, the woods will never be the same as they were,” said Jeff Lieb, a member of the Hiking and Backpacking Pennsylvania Facebook group.

Ad Crable is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at acrable@lnpnews.com.