Two Florida residents have tested presumptive positive for the Coronavirus and one of those Floridians lives in the area where the Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles hold spring training.
The Pirates hold spring training in Bradenton, which is in Manatee County, and that is where one of the individuals with the virus lives.
That person is being treated at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, as reported by Zac Anderson at HeraldTribune.com. Sarasota is where the Orioles have their camp.
Both Bradenton and Sarasota are on the Florida's Gulf Coast.
The other Florida resident who tested positive is from Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa.
Presumptive positive means a person has tested positive but that it has not yet been been confirmed by the CDC.