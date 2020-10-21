From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

1. We’re anxious to see how long it takes Penn Manor to kick the rust off this week, when the Comets hit the road to Cedar Crest to take on the Falcons in a Section 1 scrap. Penn Manor didn’t play last week because of COVID concerns in the school district, so the Comets (0-4) will be getting back to business, while trying to pick up their first win this season opposite a Cedar Crest club looking for a little traction at 1-4. … The bugaboo for both of these teams this season: Stopping people. The Falcons are yielding 334 yards a game, sixth in Section 1, and they’ve allowed 1,026 rushing yards, most among section outfits. Penn Manor is giving up 331 yards a game, including a tick under 200 rushing yards a night. … Two gunslinger signal-callers to watch in this game: Cedar Crest QB Chris Danz (73 of 153 for 813 yards, 4 TD, 9 INT) leads the league in completions and pass attempts, and the Falcons haven’t been shy about going up top. PM QB Luke Braas (50 of 94 for 563 yards, 3 TD, 4 INT) needs to help the Comets finish drives, because we have an inkling that the scoreboard operator could be busy in this game.

2. We mentioned this last week, and we’ll bring it up again now: Northern Lebanon is just 2-23 in its last 25 games, and both of those victories are against Pequea Valley. On Friday, NL will welcome the Braves, who are out to snap a 7-game losing streak vs. the Vikings; PV’s last win in this series was a 26-20 nod back in 2012 in Fredericksburg. The Braves’ overall losing streak sits at 24 games in a row, dating back to the final night of the 2017 season. … Safe to say both of these teams are tired of hearing about losing streaks and the such, and someone is picking up a much-needed, exhale W on Friday. ... Two durable backs to watch in this matchup: PV RB Tony Lazar (64 carries for 455 yards, 7.1 avg., 4 TD) and NL RB Conor Leonard (30 carries for 250 yards, 8.3 avg.) have been rock-steady. The name of this game will be rush-D and making stops.

3. There are just two L-L League teams surrendering 400-plus yards a game, and one of them — and yes, it sure feels weird typing this — is Manheim Central. The Barons are yielding 418 yards a game, and they’ve given up 1,355 rushing yards, most in the league. Hence Central’s first 4-game losing streak since 1976 and a 1-4 start overall, as the Barons try and figure some things out here in the stretch run. … Offense hasn’t been an issue; Central is averaging a tick under 300 yards and 28 points a game, and QB Judd Novak (66 of 125 for 912 yards, 6 TD) has had a nice rookie season behind center. The Barons have been in a couple of shootout games the last two weeks, falling 42-35 to Solanco and 41-35 to Conestoga Valley, so again, the O has been there. Central simply isn’t stopping people. … Friday, the Barons head to Elizabethtown to take on a Bears’ bunch that is also looking up at a 4-game slide, so someone is snapping a losing skid in this old-school Section 2 rivalry tilt. E-town has also struggled defensively; the Bears have given up 1,020 rushing yards, so we’ll see if one of these teams can establish a running attack. MC RB Larry Marley (54 carries for 230 yards, 4.2 avg., 2 TD) and E-town backs Riley Drager (50 carries for 208 yards, 4.2 avg., 2 TD) and Logan Lentz (45 carries for 199 yards, 4.4 avg., 2 TD) have been the leading ground-gainers for their respective clubs.

