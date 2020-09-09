From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

More scrimmage previews, as the countdown clock to the regular-season openers ticks closer and closer:

1. Elizabethtown at Annville-Cleona, Saturday: Here’s a matchup you don’t see everyday, and that’s not a bad thing, as the Little Dutchmen, fresh off their first Class 3A playoff victory in program history, will get a shot at a Class 5A Bears’ battalion looking to get back in the postseason after a trip in 2018. … Priority No. 1 for E-town is finding a durable feature back. This stat surprised me: The Bears rushed for just 599 yards — and only 2.9 yards per carry — last year, with just two backs gaining 100-plus yards, and neither of those guys hit the 200-yard mark. In fact, E-town’s leading rusher last year was a wideout, Cole Rice, who had 197 yards. Riley Draeger is the top returning rusher; he had 131 yards and a TD last year. Yes, QB Patrick Gilhool has a big arm, and we know coach Andy Breault and his Bears like to go up top. But in those grind-it-out Section 2 scuffles, they’re going to need a running game — and a reliable RB to get the tough yards. … Priority No. 2 for E-town is filling in a couple of new offensive linemen up front to flank holdover hammers Jett Kelly and Billy McNitt. Those guys know their way around a line of scrimmage, and will help give Gilhool time to pick out a plethora of returning targets. But if the Bears want to turn their running game up a notch, the newbie O-line guys must get on the same page quickly. … Priority No. 3 for E-town is controlling what the Bears can control. During one dastardly early season stretch, they’ll get Warwick, Cocalico and Manheim Central in back-to-back-to-back weeks. How’s that for daunting? It would behoove E-town to get in all-business mode from the get-go, starting with this trip to Annville to battle the Dutchmen. … Priority No. 1 for A-C is finding a QB to replace dual-threat wiz Junior Bours in the Dutchmen’s Veer attack. Gavin Keller and Jake Mills — neither of whom have taken a varsity snap — are battling it out for the gig, and they should both get plenty of reps vs. the Bears to state their case. … Priority No. 2 for A-C is replacing yet another group of hit-machine linebackers. Two years after having to replace 400-career-tackle monster Gavin Stout, the Dutchmen lost ‘backers Dan Tobias (151 tackles last fall) and Romeo Varela (104 tackles last fall) to graduation from last year’s playoff team. Chase Maguire (75 tackles last fall) and Rogan Harter (15 tackles last fall) should/could be the new ball-hawker tackle ringleaders for A-C. … Priority No. 3 for A-C is configuring an O-line to keep the new QB upright, and to open holes for a new feature back, now that bulldozer 1,600-yard rusher Trevor Porche has departed. Just one experience trench kid is due back for coach Matt Gingrich, and that’s center Ethan Schriver to anchor the group. … Two really good kickers on display in this scrimmage: A-C’s Mac Plummer boomed a league-record 54-yard field goal last season on his way to all-star and all-state honors, and E-town’s Cade Denlinger was an all-star specialist last fall.

2. Conestoga Valley at Lampeter-Strasburg, Saturday: It’s the Lampeter Bowl, only it’s not. No trophy game for the Buckskins and the Pioneers this fall — it was shelved because of the truncated schedule — but the backyard rivals will square off in a scrimmage for good measure, with no traveling trophy up for grabs. … Priority No. 1 for CV is plugging in some new trench studs on both sides of the ball. Only C-DT Kyle McGallicher returns from last season, and he’s going to need some help up front. CV is A-OK in all the other areas, but coach Gerad Novak and his Bucks need a new brigade of line-of-scrimmage performers — pronto. … Priority No. 2 for CV is getting new QB Macoy Kneisley as many live-action reps as possible. He’s stepping in for all-star Bradley Stoltzfus, a 2,000-yard wing-man last year. Kneisley has an armada of returning flank talent around him — wideouts Zach Fisher, Keaghan Sweigart and Avery Tran are all set to return — but he’ll need to get on the same page with CV’s new-look O-line, and get the ball out quickly before opposing defenses get to him. … Priority No. 3 for CV is keeping multi-purpose back Booper Johnson healthy. Before a Week 6 injury last fall, Johnson was a major weapon, with 344 rushing yards plus 16 receptions out of the backfield. With a new QB and a revamped O-line, the more positive touches Johnson can get, the better. … Priority No. 1 for L-S is the health of QB Sean McTaggart. Now back behind center after missing 99.9999 percent of his junior season with a knee injury, McTaggart is ultra talented, and he has the skills — and the motivation, plus a hulking O-line in front of him and a multitude of crackerjack playmakers at his disposal — to take the Pioneers places. If he’s 100 percent, and plays like it, L-S will be a handful. … Priority No. 2 for L-S is prepping for a different kind of season. Yes, everyone is dealing with coronavirus protocols and a truncated schedule. But longtime skipper John Manion and his crew have shifted from their longtime home in Section 2 to the new-look Section 3, which means different opponents, game-planning and bus rides — with all kinds of bull’s-eyes on their backs after winning last year’s D3-4A crown, and with a bunch of returning talent from that squad. … Priority No. 3 for L-S — and we mentioned this about Warwick — is avoiding the noise and minding their own business. The weapons are here for a district repeat. Now it comes down to staying healthy and executing. Period.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

3. Northern Lebanon at Hamburg, Saturday: The Vikings were supposed to play Lebanon County neighbor Cedar Crest in a scrimmage, but they went opposite directions; Crest is playing Exeter and Northern Lebanon picked up Hamburg, which is only about a 25-mile bus ride for coach Roy Wall and his troops. … Priority No. 1 for Northern Lebanon is selecting a QB to replace 1,700-yard passer Ethan Borcky. Camp candidates to take over the signal-calling duties included Nate Shirk and Ethan Ebersole. Keep an eye on that battle, won’t you. … Priority No. 2 for Northern Lebanon is establishing a rushing attack. The Vikes had just 295 rushing yards last year, and all of their top ball-carriers graduated. The good news is that trench vets like Kalani Adams, Sean Eisenhower, Tyler George, Ryan Lutz and Arthur Shirk are all due back up front. But Wall has to plug in a new QB and find a feature back coming out of this scrimmage. … Priority No. 3 for Northern Lebanon is showcasing Adams, who is coming off a breakout sophomore season. He was a reliable protector along the O-line, and he was an all-star pick at D-end. The Vikes are shifting Adams to middle ‘backer this fall, so he can free-flow and make more sticks. Remember his name. … Hamburg is coming off a 6-5 season, including a whitewash 28-0 victory over Big Spring in the Eastern Conference Class 4A playoffs. It was the first postseason victory in program history for the Hawks. … Hamburg is also looking to fill some holes in the skill-kid department, after leading rusher Shaheed Warren (1,200 yards, 20 TD last fall) and QB Patrick Hanlon (631 passing yards, 4 TD tosses last fall) graduated. They helped the Hawks average 320 yards a game last season, fifth-best in Berks. … If the proposed section formats are approved for when the Berks County teams join the L-L League in 2022, Northern Lebanon and Hamburg will be Section 5 combatants.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage