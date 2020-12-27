On the third day of Christmas …

No French hens here, just a couple of nuggets to carry you to — what we hope will be — the beginning of the 2020-21 scholastic wrestling season.

FIRST UP: NEW WEIGHT CLASSES

Hard to believe, but in the first 51 years that District Three offered wrestling championships — dating all the way back to 1938 — the weight class lineup changed just three times.

For the third time in the last 18 seasons, and for the fourth since 1989, the PIAA has once again changed the composition of dual-meet competition, reducing the number of weights from 14 to 13.

The reasons for this are many, mostly to address — hopefully — the increasing blight of forfeits that has hung over the sport.

The victim, if you will, in this culling is the 195-pound class, which was added in 2011-12 to bridge the gap between 182 and 220.

The new lineup is unchanged from 106 through 160, and at the top end of 285.

Between those parameters lies the changes as 170 now is 172; 182 is now 189; 195 is gone and 220 goes back to 215. What happens to all those fledgling 195 pounders? Well, there’s always eating one’s way to 215.

RANKINGS

Pa Power has become one go-to source for ranking wrestlers statewide, and the Lancaster-Lebanon League gets its share of recognition in the preseason rankings.

A total of 29 wrestlers — 22 in Class 3A and seven in Class 2A — are listed among the statewide top 25.

Manheim Township leads the local Class 3A pack with five ranked wrestlers, topped by freshman Kaedyn Williams, who is No. 2 at 106. His twin brother, Kamdyn, is No. 9 at 113; sophomores Josh Hillard (120) and Aliazar Alicea (126) are No. 18 and No. 11, respectively, with senior Cade Clancy at No. 14 at 172.

Solanco placed four in the initial rankings: senior Dom Flatt, is No. 4 at 106; sophomore Jared Fulton, is No. 22 at 126; senior Jackson Houghton is No. 15 at 132; and senior Ronnie Fulton is No. 23 at 145.

A trio of Lampeter-Strasburg seniors made the list: Arik Harnish is No. 4 at 132; Bradey Cunningham is No. 21 at 160; and Zac Shelley is No. 21 at 285.

Garden Spot, Octorara and Penn Manor each landed two on the list: Senior Dustin Swanson, a returning PIAA medalist for the Spartans, in at No. 4 at 285, while Garden Spot senior Mason Casey is at No. 12 at 132.

For Octorara, senior Braedon Amole is at No. 19 at 145, while Braves’ junior Michael Trainor is at No. 13 at 152.

The Penn Manor senior duo of Dylan Coleman (160) and Colt Barley (172) are at No. 11 and No. 12, respectively.

Rounding out the Class 3A group are Lebanon sophomore Griffin Gonzalez, who is No. 13 at 132; Hempfield junior Raegan Lefevre is No. 20 at 138; McCaskey’s Andrew Vogelbacher, a senior, is at No. 14 at 189; and Donegal senior Garrett Blake is No. 14 at 215.

Pequea Valley has three wrestlers in the initial state Class 2A rankings: Junior Liam McGinley is No. 20 at 120; senior Jace Beegle is No. 14 at 132; and senior Nate Miller is No. 10 at 285.

Northern Lebanon sophomore Owen Lehman is No. 2 at 106, and he’s joined by sophomore teammate Conor Leonard, who is No. 24 at 152.

A pair of Lancaster Catholic wrestlers break into the top 25 with Eric Howe at No. 14 at 120, and Caden Droege, who is No. 22 at 145.