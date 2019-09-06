Sometimes a game can come down to just a handful of plays.
It boiled down to two for Elizabethtown in its home opener vs. Conrad Weiser on Friday night — a 24-yard pick-six on the second play of the third quarter by Scouts defensive end Hunter Eberhardt, and an injury to sophomore quarterback Pat Gilhool a couple of drives later.
As a result, a nine-point Bears halftime lead was erased, and Conrad Weiser picked up its first victory of the season by a score of 30-9 in the nonleague contest. It was Elizabethtown's first defeat of the year.
The Bears had control early. Cole Rice (5 catches, 76 yards) pulled down a deep Gilhool pass for 56 yards midway through the second to set up a 20-yard, toe-tapping TD pass catch from Cole Hitz (5 catches, 45 yards) a few plays later.
Elizabethtown took advantage of some Conrad Weiser mistakes as well. Three penalties set the Scouts back on the game’s opening drive after they drove into Bears territory, forcing a punt. Later in the second, a botched snap went over punter Matt Noll’s head, forcing him to kick out of the back of their own end zone for a safety.
Scouts running back Owen Dautrich gashed the Bears in the second half after a slow start, scoring a go-ahead 10-yard TD run shortly after the pick-six, though a two-point try was denied. Gilhool (10 for 24, 120 yards) left the game after a hard hit on the next drive.
Freshman backup Josh Rudy was unable to do much against the Scouts’ defense. A field goal from Noll late in the third and two more TDs from Dautrich (21 carries, 148 yards) in the fourth was enough to clinch it for Conrad Weiser.
Up next: Elizabethtown (2-1) will travel to undefeated Cocalico next week to open its Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two slate.