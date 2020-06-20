In the first round of the 2018 RBC Wealth Management Lanco Amateur, Connor Sheehan shot 69 in the rain and wind on tough Pilgrim’s Oak, four shots better than anyone else.

It started a roll that Sheehan is still on.

He won the Lanco Am for the third straight time Saturday, shooting a 69 to go with a first-round 68 for a 7-under par total of 137.

He also won the Lanco Better-Ball last year (with Derek McCarty) and his second Lanco Open. The Lanco Match Play is still out there, perhaps because Sheehan has missed the past couple due to real-life obligations.

He’s 24, settling into a career as a teacher at Manheim Central High School.

At this point going well forward, it’s hard to imagine a Lanco event in which he wouldn’t be the favorite.

“I’m definitely loyal to Lancaster County, and I definitely love to stay competitive,’’ the Solanco and Millersville graduate said, holding a trophy on which only a handful of names are etched three or more consecutive times: Zak Drescher (2010-12), Bill Grove (1968-72), Marlin Detweiler (1974-76), King Knox (1968-72) and Billy Haverstick (1957-60).

And, soon, Sheehan.

He birdied two of the first four Saturday, then the par-4 eighth, perhaps Tanglewood’s toughest, with a drive, 9-iron and eight-foot putt. He made a good up-and-down par on the ninth with a clever chip-and-run 9-iron.

Shaun Fedor, who shared the lead with Sheehan on Friday and played with him Saturday, hung around, but struggled on the greens and shared third place at 68-73—141.

Ex-St. Joseph’s Hawk Ross Pilliod, also in the final threesome, had a similar story to Fedor’s and finished sixth (69-74—143).

For a SportsCenter moment, consider Trevor Pope, whose 74 Saturday included a drive and 4-iron into the hole on the par-5 second for a two on a par-5. That’s a double-eagle, much rarer than a hole-in-one.

The serious shots at Sheehan on Saturday came from Tyler Wassell and Chris Fieger.

Fieger, a four-time Lanco Player of the Year and last year’s Golf Association of Philadelphia senior amateur champ, played the first 11 holes at 3-under Saturday to get within two of the lead at 5-under for the tournament.

Wassell, a junior at F&M, hit 29 of a possible 36 greens in regulation. He missed the first two Saturday, but saved pars.

Then he holed at 80-yard wedge for an eagle at the third and, he said, “that jump-started everything.’’

He birdied six, 10, and 13, the last of those a long, tough, par-3 where he cut a hybrid to within three feet.

Wassel then missed three straight birdie putts from inside 10 feet; this round could have been scary good.

Then came a weather delay, with lightning in the area, of a little over an hour.

The players were sent to their cars, where Sheehan, “had to sit and think about a 12-footer,’’ at the 14th, while Wassell considered the only hole he had left, 18, a par-5 he had to birdie to get Sheehan’s attention.

After intermission, Wassell stuffed a wedge third shot to 3 feet on 18 and converted the birdie for a brilliant 66 and 5-under total. Then he waited.

Fieger caught a tree with his drive at 18 and eventually three-putted for a double-bogey.

Wassell finished second alone. Fieger, still looking for his first Lanco Am, tied Fedor for third at 3-under. Richard Riva, the Lancaster Catholic and St. Joseph’s product, had fifth to himself at 71-71—142, one better than Pilliod.

“I’m sure some of the guys are kicking themselves,’’ Sheehan said. “It’s the greens (at Tanglewood, his home course). If you don’t know them, it’s tough.’’

Sheehan parred it to sleep. Counting fringes, he hit every green on the back nine, and parred the last 10 holes.

That’s called slamming the door firmly shut.