Making the most of a tough situation is not unusual. It's something athletes in various sports do all the time.

However, the Penn Manor High School swim team has taken that to new levels this season. From needing a place to hold practices a mere days before workouts were to start, to having all away meets, the Comets are keeping things going in a positive way.

Plus, they are finding success even after graduating half the members of two boys relay teams that qualified for states last year.

But how are they doing it?

"They just want to be in the water," Penn Manor coach Eric Urban explained. "The dedication this year is on another level. Especially with the seniors. They just look different, more confident and more aggressive in the water."

For years, the Comets have used the pool at neighboring Millersville University. The hope was for that to continue, however with COVID still at pandemic levels, Millersville felt it best to not allow outside usage at that time.

While Urban said he completely understood that decision, it left he and Penn Manor athletic director Steve Kramer in search of options.

"We had a few days to scrounge before first practice," Urban said. "Our AD and I started asking around the county for open pools. Fortunately, the Lancaster Y opened to us four days a week from 8:45 to 10:15 p.m., and Hempfield recCenter on Saturdays."

Urban said that in some ways the Comets are stronger because of the constant adversity, which includes needing to reschedule this week's two swim meets because of a COVID-related school closure.

“I think (the success is) because of what is going on," he said. "With everything going on in school and life in general, the water is the best place for them. They are happy there and at a time like this they need it."

The boys are off to a 3-0 start in their meets and will make up Section One contests at Warwick and Manheim Township in February.

Twice, Penn Manor's boys earned wins in the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, to top both Cedar Crest and Hempfield this season.

"We have eight or nine boys, with four seniors, that go to a meet and we can put them anywhere," Urban said. "It's nice to have that luxury of being able to place them where we need to be.

"They've pulled through every time so far and have finished the meet strong, even with the practice and inconsistency. It's been so much fun to watch."

Although the Comets girls are 0-3, mostly because of depth compared to the rest of Section One, the ladies are swimming fast as well.

With 10 overall seniors leading the way, it has helped Urban, who also teaches at the high school, continually make the adjustments needed, regardless of surroundings.

It is working too.

Bears' streak

Thanks to The Elizabethtown Advocate's Kyle Morgan for this tidbit: Entering Saturday’s schedule, Elizabethtown senior Ben Azzalina has had a streak of placing first in every race so far this season, including relays.

A sprinter and backstroke swimmer, Azzalina's eight individual and eight relay wins helped the Bears' boys team to a 4-0 start heading into Saturday's Section Two showdown at fellow unbeaten Ephrata.

PIAA/District Three change

A few weeks ago, District Three announced two locations for its March 6 championships. With everything moved to one day, the 3A portion will be held at Cumberland Valley and the 2A will be at Central York.

The PIAA championships, normally held at Bucknell University, will move to Cumberland Valley and instead of four days, has been reduced to two days, March 19-20.

• Correspondent Steve Navaroli covers L-L swimming for LNP. Email him via sports@lnpnews.com and follow him on Twitter at @SteveNavaroli.