A wrestling "lifer," Conestoga Valley coach Trent Turner has seen a lot over his time as a wrestler and second-generation coach. This year? This year is like none other. Especially when it comes to having the personnel to compete.

"You just have to keep persevering and build on what you have," he said Saturday afternoon. "Hopefully, you have enough to pull out a team win."

His Buckskins had enough — more than enough, as it turned out — to claim a 45-27 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One victory over Penn Manor on Saturday morning in Millersville.

In a section dominated by Hempfield, the remaining seven sides engage in a nightly game of king-of-the-other-mountain.

"For the rest of us, it's a matter of … on any given night you just don't know what kind of lineup that you can present," Turner said.

"We're not the only team suffering from what's going on," said Comets coach Brandon Vernalli, nodding to pandemic-related drivers. "It's been a crazy year."

Crazy indeed, but within that, Saturday's dual meet was an oasis of sanity — in that things rolled out just about the way one would expect.

Starting four freshmen, two sophomores, five juniors and one senior, the Bucks (2-3 league, 2-3 overall) won six of the 10 contested bouts and collected two forfeits.

Bucks junior Keaton Fischer opened the morning with a fall at 138 and Luke Needham (145), Macoy Kniesley (152), Nate Kirchner (172) and Luke Morley (113) followed with falls. Junior Jonathan Lopez (215) and frosh Rey Ortiz (120) walked over from the scorers' table to center mat for their walkovers.

Junior Trenton Ruble battled Comet frosh Travis Clawson at 106 in a match that featured five separate stalemate stoppages before Ruble's reversal with two seconds left iced a 7-4 victory.

Younger than they would appear on paper, the Comets (1-2, 1-5) declared five seniors, four of whom won. Dylan Coleman (160), Colt Barley (189) and Ben Weaver (285) each scored falls while Tanner Stefanick (132) won by forfeit.

"We have three freshmen in the starting lineup, one's out today due to contact tracing," Vernalli said. "I've got a good group of juniors. The future looks bright."

"We're obviously grateful that we can even compete this season,” Turner said. "There's far more tougher things that these kids are dealing with this year, aside from the sport of wrestling."