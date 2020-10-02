Turnovers were the theme of the night during a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two battle between Elizabethtown and Conestoga Valley on Friday. The two sides combined for nine in total, and all of their points resulted from said takeaways.

But it was the Buckskins who got the last laugh, stopping a late Bears' drive with one last forced fumble to win 10-7 and pick up their first victory of 2020.

Elizabethtown wound up gifting CV three free points early on after a pass from Pat Gilhool was intercepted by Cooper McCloud. The Buckskins would score on Nate Heck's 33-yard field goal shortly thereafter. They actually had another field goal try by Heck fall short from 35 yards out late in the first quarter after forcing Elizabethtown to punt.

Just two plays into the second, CV's defense struck again, with Spencer Gehman snatching a screen pass and going 27 yards to the house for a pick-six.

Elizabethtown's stop unit did bail them out later in the quarter by forcing a turnover on downs in its own territory. Jett Kelly also jumped on a botched snap deep on the Buckskins’ side of the field with less than a minute before the break. But two sacks and Zach Fisher's interception on a Hail Mary fourth-down throw meant no points for Elizabethtown.

Both sides stepped up on defense in the third. Elizabethtown snuffed out a fake punt attempt from CV, which then held the Bears on fourth-and-short.

After back-to-back three-and-outs, Elijah Reitmeyer blocked a punt for Elizabethtown, but the Bears wound up turning the ball over on downs. But the Buckskins coughed up the ball deep in their own territory to Bobby Walters, and Riley Drager finally put Elizabethtown on the board with a 6-yard TD run on the second play of the fourth quarter.

The Bears had two chances to either tie or take the lead after forcing CV punts, but a missed field goal and a fumble set them back. Elizabethtown took over with just over four minutes remaining, pushing the ball down the field with some runs by Draeger and a reverse pass to Gilhool from Braxton Cicero.

But Braden Cummings wound up getting stripped for a fumble just inside CV's 10-yard line with under two minutes to go. The Buckskins ran out the clock from there to escape with the victory.