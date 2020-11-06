It’s been quite a turnaround in recent weeks for Conestoga Valley's football team.

After starting the season 1-2, the Buckskins have now run off four straight wins thanks to Friday night’s 30-14 nonleague victory over Penn Manor in Witmer.

Players of the game

CV wideout Zach Fisher hauled in four passes for 82 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown. He intercepted a pass and nearly threw a TD pass — all in the first half as the Bucks built a 16-0 lead.

Kaden Martin, meanwhile, had a 5-yard touchdown run to start CV's scoring, and later returned a Penn Manor fumble 48 yards for another touchdown.

Solid defense

Once again, the defense stood tall for the Bucks (5-2). That unit has only allowed 21 total points in the last three weeks, against Solanco, McCaskey and Penn Manor.

Through the first four weeks, CV's defense allowed 116 points.

On this night, the Buckskins' defense forced three Comets' turnovers, including one for a TD, and got a safety when PM QB Luke Braas was called for intentional grounding in the end zone in the second quarter.

Comets' comeback

Down 23-0, Penn Manor (1-6) scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns. The first was a 15-yard pass from Braas to Isaac Hostetter. The other was a 2-yard plunge from Ben Weaver in the final minute.

Up next

The Comets will wrap up their season with a rescheduled Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One game against McCaskey on Friday. The Bucks, meanwhile, will host Daniel Boone in their season finale.