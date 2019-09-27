Conestoga Valley came from behind to defeat visiting Garden Spot 37-25 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two football game Friday in Witmer.
Quarterback Bradley Stoltzfus led the way for the Buckskins, hitting Keaghan Sweigart for touchdown passes of 5 and 69 yards, Derek Ulishney for 26 yards and Zach Fisher for 34 yards.
X's and O's
Last week, CV (2-1 Section Two, 2-4 overall) snapped its eight-game losing streak with a 42-28 win at Solanco.
The Spartans (0-3, 0-6) were looking to end a lengthy slide of their own, but their skid now stands at 19 straight losses.
Key statistics
The Spartans adopted a run-heavy game plan, which saw halfback John Dykie (19 carries, 93 rushing yards) and quarterback Jesse Martin (10 for 126) receive plenty of touches.
Garden Spot capped off a 246-yard rushing performance with two touchdowns — a 46-yarder from Jesse Martin and a 1-yarder from Dykie.
Conestoga Valley countered with its air attack, with those three players catching four TD passes.
Turning point
The Spartans had an 18-10 lead at halftime, but that all changed late in the third quarter. With just under two minutes left in the third, CV went out in front with Fisher's 34-yard touchdown reception and never looked back.
Stars of the game
Stoltzfus completed 17 of 23 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns. Sweigart had five receptions for 163 yards and two touchdowns.
Up next
Garden Spot will host Elizabethtown on Friday, while Conestoga Valley travels to Cocalico.