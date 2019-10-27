Conestoga Valley grad Lauren Yoder was named Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Defensive Player of the Week as Pitt-Greensburg’s undefeated women’s soccer team won games Oct. 15 and 19.
It’s the second time this year Yoder has earned the weekly award.
The sophomore goalie, who led NCAA Division III with 11 shutouts through Thursday, has helped the Bobcats to a 17-0 record after a 2-0 win over Penn State Behrend on Saturday.
“Lauren’s play and leadership along with a committed and talented back line has made us a very tough team to score on,” said Pitt-Greensburg coach Chuck Wigle in an email.
Yoder earned her player of the week nod after she posted six saves in a 4-1 win over Franciscan on Oct. 15 and made four stops to earn her school-record 11th shutout of the season in a 2-0 win over Alfred State.
She has allowed just five goals this season in 16 games and 72 saves. Yoder’s save percentage of .922, through Thursday, ranks third in the country and her goals-against-average of .333 ranks ninth.
“Lauren has been great this year,” said Wible. “She’s been sure-handed, very good positionally and most importantly, the vocal leader of our defense.
“We are extremely pleased with her preparation for this season. Lauren worked so hard to get ready, and the example she has set has made it very easy for her teammates to count on her.”
Also playing for the Bobcats is Ephrata grad Juliana Bedoya, a freshman midfielder/forward who has played in 16 games and has two goals and two assists. She had an assist against Franciscan and a goal against Alfred State.
Pitt-Greensburg is 8-0 in the AMCC after Saturday’s win. The Bobcats finish their regular season Tuesday against La Roche, with the AMCC tournament scheduled to start Nov. 6.
Andrew Foster (Ephrata)
The freshman runner for Shippensburg placed 19th at the PSAC Cross Country Championships Friday at Bloomsburg.
Foster finished with a time of 26:23.6, and earned All-PSAC Second Team honors with the finish. His time was the fourth fastest among freshmen in the field.
Foster’s top finish of the season was sixth with a time of 26:25 at the Bloomsburg Invitational Oct. 12. He was 12th in 20:03 at the Piper Alumni meet Sept. 6.
Brady Erb (Penn Manor)
The Millersville senior shot rounds of 78, 74 and 84 for a three-day total of 243 to finish tied for 13th at the PSAC Championships Oct. 18-20 at Hershey Country Club. He finished tied with Marauder teammate Ronnie Yanoski.
Erb’s best round of the fall season was 71, which he shot twice. The first was Sept. 16 at the Glade Springs Intercollegiate Tournament in Charleston, West Virginia, where he tied for 11th, and the second was Oct. 1 at the Alvernia Fall Invitational at Ledgerock Golf Club where he placed second.
Erb averaged 77.2 in 12 rounds this fall to tie Yanoski for second on the team.
Also on the team is freshman Austin Lauver (Lampeter-Strasburg), who averaged 80.5 in nine rounds.
Drew Johnson (Hempfield)
The freshman midfielder helped the Lycoming men’s soccer team defeat Albright 2-0 on Tuesday.
Johnson assisted on the Warriors’ second goal, taking a throw-in and creating enough space to cross the ball to Kellen Krebs for the score.
On the season, Johnson has appeared in 15 games, playing 294 minutes, and has the one assist.
Also for the Warriors (10-6, 4-2 in the MAC Commonwealth, sophomore defender Colin Wieand (Elizabethtown) has started all 16 games and has two goals and an assist.
Theodore Dillman (Conestoga Valley)
The sophomore midfielder has started all 14 games for the Yale field hockey team.
Dillman assisted on Bridget Condie’s goal with 10:25 to play to lift the Bulldogs to a 2-1 win over Quinnipiac on Oct. 20.
Dillman also has a goal for Yale, which is 4-10, 1-4 in the Ivy League after Saturday’s 4-2 loss at Penn.
Millersville field hockey
Ten Lancaster-Lebanon League grads are making contributions for the Marauders, who are 11-5, 3-5 in the PSAC East, and ranked third in NCAA Division II.
Leading the way for the local contingent is junior goalkeeper Autumn Peters, who has allowed 10 goals (0.66 goals-against average) with six shutouts. She’s made 36 saves.
Senior forward Kyra Brakefield (Hempfield) is second on the team with 14 points on five goals and four assists. Sophomore midfielder Hannah Brown (Penn Manor) is tied for third with 12 points on five goals and two assists.
Close behind is sophomore forward Asia Weaver (Manheim Township) with 11 points on five goals and an assist.
Also on the team are junior defender Meredith Fagan (Ephrata; 16 games, 15 starts, one goal); redshirt junior midfielder Sol Ortiz-Kreiner (Elizabethtown; 11 games, all starts, one goal); junior midfielder Maddy Christen (Warwick; 16 games, one goal); junior defender Brooke Troutman (Hempfield; 13 games, one goal); junior midfielder graduate midfielder/defender Marisa Batista (Penn Manor; five games); and freshman goalie Catie Brubaker (Warwick; four games, five saves).
Addy Atkins (Lebanon)
The freshman led King’s to a 2-1 week, going undefeated in her matches, to earn MAC Freedom Player of the Week honors.
Adkins won 6-2, 7-5 in her singles match in a 9-0 win over Cabrini Oct. 19. She won 6-1, 6-0 for the Monarchs’ only point against Drew the same day, then teamed up for an 8-3 win at No. 1 doubles in a 9-0 win over Penn College Oct. 20.
For the season, Atkins was 6-2 overall in singles and 5-2 in doubles for King’s (3-1).