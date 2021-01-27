For the first time in a Lancaster-Lebanon League varsity sporting event this school year, a game was halted and a team was immediately placed in quarantine because its players and staff might have been exposed to COVID-19.

Elizabethtown took a 33-16 halftime lead in a Section Two girls basketball game Wednesday night at Conestoga Valley. Just after each team cleared the floor and headed back to their locker rooms, school officials from CV huddled with E-town’s coaching staff.

Earlier Wednesday evening, CV was informed that the Buckskins’ opponent on Monday night, Donegal, was postponing all of its events, and that the Indians had someone involved with their program who was experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

CV immediately pulled the plug on Wednesday’s game against E-town, and the school’s athletic director, Dina Henry, announced over the PA system that spectators needed to exit the gym, and that the Buckskins’ players would begin quarantining.

“We’re disappointed that the game had to be ended early,” Henry said, “but we also understand that this is what had to be done.”

CV just came back from quarantine in time for Monday’s game at Donegal; the Buckskins hadn’t played since Jan. 8. E-town on Wednesday was back on the court for the first time since Jan. 11; both teams were 2-0 overall, and the winner would have taken over sole possession of first place in Section Two.

But the game got no further than halftime. There was no immediate word about the status of the game, and it could go in the books as a no-contest moving forward.

“I feel bad for all the kids, and I’m especially disappointed for our players,” E-town coach John Myers said. “It’s frustrating because we haven’t played in two weeks, and now we only get to play a half. I just feel so bad for all the kids. That’s it.”

BREAKING - Conestoga Valley told at halftime that Buckskins must immediately quarantine because of positive test at Donegal - who CV just played. Wow. #PaGirlsHoops #LLsports @CVathletics @EASDAthletics — Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) January 28, 2021

E-town was supposed to host CV on Friday night, and that game, obviously, has already been postponed, as the Buckskins will enter a shutdown for the third time this winter, including the state-mandated three-week pause before the season started in early January.

“I don’t think anyone has ever seen anything like this,” CV coach Bill Moore said. “I know in my 24 years of coaching, I’ve never seen anything like this — ever. But I understand why they had to stop the game. I feel bad for E-town because if any of our kids come back positive, then they’re going to be out.”

The Bears are only slated to play a 13-game schedule this season, featuring Section Two and crossover games against Section One teams only.

E-town is supposed to play again on Monday with a Section Two game at Warwick. Meanwhile, CV will shut everything down and monitor its players and staff for coronavirus symptoms.

“Right now, this isn’t even sinking in,” Moore said. “Now we’re wondering if we’re even going to have a season. If we’re out 10 more days, that’s another five or six games. And we can’t come back and be playing six games in a week for a couple of weeks.”

Penn Manor and Donegal have also postponed girls basketball games through early next week, as more and more schools are struggling with shutdowns and rescheduling.

Upset CV kids at halftime. Just told they must immediately quarantine. Tough situation #PaGirlsHoops #LLsports pic.twitter.com/ln6XoK2Lrg — Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) January 28, 2021

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77