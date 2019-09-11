The Lampeter-Strasburg Varsity Club Athletic Hall of Fame will induct the 2007 football team at Friday’s home football game vs. Conestoga Valley.
The 2007 team was co-section champions and the only Lampeter-Strasburg Football Team to date to win a District Three title. The team will be introduced to the community at halftime.
Elizabethtown
Elizabethtown Area High School will hold its 2019 Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sept. 27.
This year’s lone inductee is Sarah Fairbanks (Class of 2012), who will be honored for her contributions in basketball and track and field.
The day will include a dinner and induction ceremony at 4:30 p.m. in the high school cafeteria, to be emceed by AD William Templin. The public is invited. Tickets are $15 and may be ordered by contacting the athletic department at 717-367-1533.
In its 13th year, the Hall of Fame will grow to 62 individuals and three teams.
Conestoga Valley
Conestoga Valley High School will welcome four former athletes and an athletic director into its Athletic Hall of Fame on Sept. 27.
The 2019 inductees are Anthony Brown, Darryl Daniel, Suzie Eckhart, Kent Reigner and Candice Schucker Goerger.
A reception and induction ceremony will be held at the high school lobby and auditorium beginning at 4:45 p.m. Afterward, the honorees will be introduced to the community during halftime of that night’s Garden Spot at CV football game.
Brown (Class of 2013) excelled in football, basketball and track and field, earning a total of eight varsity letters.
A football captain in 2012, Brown ran for 100 yards in 14 games and 200 yards in five more. He’s No. 2 on the school’s all-time list with a 329-yard game, and holds the school's single-game touchdown record with five. He scored 35 total touchdowns and averaged 6.2 yards per carry en route to 2,782 career rushing yards.
Brown, an all-section second-teamer as a basketball point guard, also competed in the sprints, relays, and high jump for the track team. In 2012 he finished fifth in the high jump at the Lancaster-Lebanon League meet and sixth in the 100-meter dash. In 2013, he was part of medal-winning efforts in the 4x100 relay at leagues and districts with a group that also finished 10th at states.
Daniel (Class of 1994), earned three varsity letters on the football team and another four as a track and field athlete. In football, Daniel, who went on to an NCAA Division I career at Syracuse, had 165 career receptions as a wide receiver and holds the CV record for longest reception run of 104 yards. A two-time All-State wide receiver and Receiver of the Year, Daniel was also named the Big 33’s Most Valuable Player.
Eckhart (Class of 2002), earned eight varsity letters in tennis and soccer. A four-year starter on the girls tennis team, from 1998 to 2001 she contributed to the Bucks winning four L-L Section Two titles and two L-L championships. In 1998 she was a State College doubles champion, placed third in the District Three Class 3A doubles tournament and fourth at states. In 1999 and 2001 she won the L-L a district doubles titles and placed third in at states.
In 2000, she teamed with her sister Stephanie to complete the trifecta of L-L, district and state doubles championships.
Reigner was active as a Conestoga Valley teacher, coach and athletic administrator from 1972 to 2007. He began his tenure as an assistant coach for the football, wrestling, track, and softball teams. He became CV's athletic director in 1995 and continued in that position until 2007, adding the sports of swimming, bowling, and lacrosse to the Buckskins’ athletic roster.
Pesident of the Lancaster-Lebanon League from 2004-06, Reigner also was the L-L cross country chairman from 2001-07. He was a committee member and then chair of the A. Landis Brackbill Scholar/Athlete Award from 1999 to 2018. In 2005 ,Reigner was awarded the Robert Rill Medal of Honor and named LL League Athletic Director of the Year.
Goerger (Class of 2001), earned earned seven varsity letters track and field and field hockey. In the former, she won 64 medals, was named rookie of the year in 1998 and earned the team’s Most Valuable Player Award in 1999, 2000 and 2001. She broke the school’s triple jump record in 1999. A three-year starter in field hockey, at the conclusion of her senior year, she was named the school’s Female Athlete of the Year.