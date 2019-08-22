Earning a share of the Section One championship and reaching the District Three Class 6A quarterfinals doesn’t sound like such a bad thing, right?
But after Wilson tied Manheim Township and Warwick for section gold before bowing out to eventual champ Harrisburg in the second round of the district playoffs last November, the Bulldogs exited the 2018 season with kind of an empty feeling inside.
Injuries ravaged Wilson’s locker room — 2017 Section One Linebacker of the Year Nick Johnson broke his ankle in Week One and missed the season, and rugged RB-LB Avanti Lockhart missed five games with nagging ailments — and the Bulldogs never really got up to their usual cruising altitude.
That should serve as plenty of motivation this time around, as Wilson begins its 75th season of varsity football. As well as this: Manheim Township, with returning weapons all over the place — including 10 top tacklers due back on defense — and a deep Warwick squad that beat the Bulldogs last year, are loaded for bear.
“We’re the underdogs,” Wilson coach Doug Dahms said. “There’s no doubt about that.”
Can Wilson win the section crown outright? Can the Bulldogs make a deeper postseason run? And, most importantly, can Dahms’ troops stay healthy? Those are the million-dollar questions in West Lawn.
About the offense
Priority No. 1 for Dahms is finding a new quarterback, and the Bulldogs went into camp with Kaleb Brown, Ryan Moseman and Nick Williams on the preseason depth chart.
Whoever wins the job will benefit from the return of studs Adam Vanino at center and guards Nate Keller and Anthony Koper taking care of business up front.
The receiving corps is spearheaded by the very capable hands of vets Troy Corson, Matt Fry and Brady Gibble, and backs Lockhart, A.J. Futrick and Mason Lenart all got touches last year.
Wilson must plug in a few spots up front, and also find a tight end — to go along with a new QB. Other than that, the beef and the skill kids are here.
About the defense
The defense never rests in West Lawn, and there are plenty of top-shelf defenders due back, including Lockhart and Nate Hoekstra at linebacker, Jeff Colacin off the edge, and a talented secondary featuring safeties Corson and Fry, plus Brown at cover corner.
Defense has always been Wilson’s bread and butter, and that group should be ahead of the curve at the outset.
Intangibles
Jack Wagner returns to handle the kicking chores, and he’s a good one. Wilson also features one of the best return men in Section One in Corson, who is a threat to take it to the house in special teams.
Key to the season
Keeping everyone out of the trainer’s room as much as humanly possible.
Injuries gutted Wilson’s depth last season, and the Bulldogs can’t afford a repeat. Breaking in a new QB and plugging some holes, obviously, are also important.
“But,” Dahms said bluntly, “first and foremost we absolutely have to stay healthy.”
Final word
“I expect there to be plenty of motivation, after the season we had last year,” Dahms said. “We were so beat up and couldn’t stay healthy. So the motivation will be to stay healthy, try and win the section outright, get back to the district finals, and win it.”