1. Your L-L League football leading rusher after Week 1 is … Pequea Valley’s Tony Lazar, who bolted for 190 yards on 17 carries in the Braves’ close-call 27-23 setback at Pottsville Nativity BVM last Friday. That’s a nifty 11.2 yards per pop for Mr. Lazar, who showed some flashes last fall with a 282-yard, 3-TD campaign for coach Jeff Werner and his Braves. He ran wild vs. the Green Wave, and Lazar will look to keep his mo going on Friday when Columbia comes to Kinzers. The Crimson Tide is feeling fine after its 19-14 opening-night victory over Lancaster Catholic — Columbia’s first win over the Crusaders in more than a decade. The Tide allowed 178 rushing yards against Catholic, yes. But here’s the crux: The Crusaders had 112 yards in their two first-quarter scoring drives. After that, Columbia’s defense stiffened, allowing just 66 yards the rest of the game — and just 17 yards, with no first downs, in the second half, in crunch time, when coach Bud Kyle and his Tide rallied for the road victory. Can Columbia come up with another big run-stuffing effort to keep Lazar in check? That’s the matchup to watch when the Tide and the Braves square off in their Section 4 opener. … FYI: PV is looking to snap a 21-game losing streak, and Columbia has won the last two games in the series.

BONUS NUGGET: There's another trophy game in the L-L League. Starting Friday, longtime rivals Penn Manor and Hempfield will play for the "Battle of 462" trophy, the school's announced Tuesday. Route 462 is the road that serves as the border between the neighboring school districts. Hempfield and Penn Manor both received school administration and athletic director support, plus a sponsor, to make it work, and the trophy is set to be delivered to Hempfield in time for Friday's game. ... Other L-L League trophy games include the Male Trophy (Warwick vs. Ephrata), the Gurski-Linn Trophy (Wilson vs. Governor Mifflin), the Lampeter Bowl (Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Conestoga Valley), the Milk Jug (L-S vs. Solanco), the Cedar Bowl (Lebanon vs. Cedar Crest), the Brave Bowl (Octorara vs. Pequea Valley) and the Joseph F. Kurjiaka Trophy (Hempfield vs. Manheim Township).

2. A hot start for skipper Jed King and Octorara, which piled up 364 yards and added a defensive TD in its 40-10 victory at Schuylkill Valley. Newbie QB Weston Stoltzfus had a solid starting debut — 84 passing yards, 2 TD tosses, plus 50 rushing yards with a TD keeper steering the Braves’ new-look Wing-T scheme — Mike Trainor rushed for 90 yards and a couple of scores, Caleb Rising had a pair of TD grabs, and LB Paul Murray scooped up a fumble and returned it 40 yards for a TD for Octorara, which will go for its first 2-0 start since 2011 on Friday when coach Roy Wall and Northern Lebanon come to Atglen for the Section 4 lid-lifter. The Vikings’ defense yielded 322 total yards against Lebanon in a 39-7 Week 1 setback, including 212 yards through the air. They’ll have to tighten that up against a Braves’ team that has already showed a penchant for making big plays.

3. Someone is going to get on track Friday when Cedar Crest comes to Lancaster to take on McCaskey in a Section 1 opener. Both teams are coming off similar looking lopsided home losses to Section 2 outfits: The Falcons 41-6 to Manheim Central and the Red Tornado 42-6 to Elizabethtown. Turnovers hurt both clubs; Cedar Crest and McCaskey both had three turnovers and never really got into an offensive rhythm. Skipper Rob Wildasin and his Falcons got 141 rushing yards from Aadyn Richards, and Chris Danz lobbed a TD pass to newbie WR Nate Brightbill. But that was all Cedar Crest could muster vs. the Barons. McCaskey managed just 122 total yards and seven first downs against E-town, which pilfered a couple of picks and pounced on a fumble. Josiah Gray was a bright spot for the Tornado with 56 rushing yards and a TD. The key here is coach Sam London’s McCaskey squad slowing down Richards, and keep an eye on the flank, where Brightbill will likely line up opposite Tornado cover-man Jah’Ciere Williams. That’ll be a fun matchup.

