WRIGHTSVILLE — For the first time since 2013, Columbia is 1-0 to open the season, thanks to a wild 35-28 shootout win over cross river rival Eastern York.
The Crimson Tide seemed to take control when they scored 21 unanswered points, rallying from a 21-14 deficit to take a 35-21 lead late in the fourth quarter.
But after Eastern scored a late TD, the Golden Knights managed to get the ball back in great field position thanks to a 50-yard punt return by sophomore Bryce Currier with 27 seconds left. Eastern quarterback Trevor Seitz, who went 20 for 34 for 275 yards through the air, found Currier down the left sideline on the game’s final play, but Columbia pushed him out of bounds at the 14-yard line as the clock expired.
Seitz’s aerial show was matched almost pass for pass by Columbia senior Matt McCleary. McCleary was picked off twice early, then got on a roll, finishing with 213 yards and three touchdowns on a 17 for 29 performance. McCleary also ran for 62 yards to lead all rushers.
Ryan Redding was McCleary’s favorite target with 7 catches for 110 yards and two scores.
Turning point: The two teams were trading touchdowns until Columbia’s Jvon Collazo picked off Seitz and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown. That was the second of three unanswered TDs by the Crimson Tide.
Star of the game: Eastern’s Kaleb Corwell was outstanding on both sides of the ball. On offense he had 12 catches for 169 yards. He also led Eastern in rushing with 41 yards on four carries. On defense he had a 50-yard interception return to set up a Golden Knights touchdown.
Key statistic: Columbia won the turnover battle with two recovered fumbles and an interception to Eastern’s two first-half interceptions.
Quotable: “I was reading the defense pretty well. I just stayed poised in the pocket and delivered the ball,” McCleary said. “Once we scored those 21 unanswered points, we got the momentum and it was hard to stop us.”
Up next: Columbia will host Lancaster Catholic on Friday night and Eastern York will be at Hanover.