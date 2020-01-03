Columbia's Matt McCleary (24) makes a lay up as Lancaster Mennonite's Graham Brubaker (31) defends during second half action of an L-L section 5 boys basketball game at Lancaster Mennonite School Friday Jan. 3, 2020.
Columbia built a sizable first quarter lead, only to see it dwindle to a two-point advantage by halftime at Lancaster Mennonite, in Friday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five boys basketball showdown between a pair of first-place teams.
The Blazers cut the deficit to one in the final three minutes, but didn’t get any closer, as the Tide went 8-for-10 at the charity stripe in the closing moments of an eventual 55-48 victory.
With the win, Columbia (5-0 league, 7-4 overall) took over sole possession of first place in the L-L League Section Five standings, as the Tide is in search of the program’s first section crown since 2008.
The victory came nearly a week after Columbia’s worst performance of the season in a blowout 76-43 loss at Camp Hill the previous Saturday.
“That was a bad game,” Columbia 6-2 senior forward Matt McCleary said. “This is a huge win. We haven’t beaten them (Lancaster Mennonite) too many times as of late.”
McCleary (13 points, seven rebounds, seven steals, three assists), 6-0 sophomore guard Kerry Glover (17 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, one steal) and 6-1 junior guard/forward Michael Poole (12 points, four rebounds, three steals) paced a Columbia team that played without its second-leading scorer, Luis Cruz, who was out with an illness.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
The Tide grew its largest lead to 17-4 in the final 20 seconds of the first quarter. Lancaster Mennonite (4-1, 6-4) then went to a 3-2 zone defense for most of the remainder of the night to slow Columbia's high-paced offense, that’s near the top of the league in scoring average. That helped the Blazers slow down the Tide and cut the deficit to 25-23 by halftime.
“That first quarter (Lancaster Mennonite) played man-to-man (defense) and had a difficult time staying in front of the ball,” Columbia fourth-year coach Kerry Glover said. “So that adjustment to the zone was a smart move by them. I had to get my guys under control and tell them to be patient. Once we were patient, we were fine.”
A layup and ensuing free-throw from Poole pushed the Tide's advantage back to double-digits, 38-27, midway through the third quarter. Lancaster Mennonite outscored Columbia 17-7 over the next eight minutes of game action, cutting the deficit to 45-44 on a layup from 6-2 junior guard Cole Fisher (game-high 23 points, six rebounds, three steals) with 2:50 remaining.
Fisher, who averaged 4.4 points a game last season, logged his fifth-straight game with 20-plus points. The Blazers were also paced by 6-0 freshman guard Camden Hurst (13 points, six rebounds, three steals) and 6-2 senior forward Graham Brubaker (two points, 10 rebounds, one steal).
Lancaster Mennonite was held under 50 points for just the second time this season.
“We’ve started slow almost every game,” Lancaster Mennonite second-year coach Seth Buckwalter said. “I know we’ve got room to improve. I’m proud of my guys. They played in a God-glorifying way. They scrapped. We’ll grow a little bit from this and move forward.”