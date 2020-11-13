PINE GROVE — In the most extraordinary of football seasons, Columbia's football team had the oddest of endings to its 2020 campaign.

Trailing by three touchdowns and a safety late in the fourth quarter and Pine Grove continuing to move the ball at will on offense, the action after the whistle became a little more intense than the action when the clock was moving. Three straight plays ended with pushing, shoving and a gathering of all the players as the officials struggled to maintain control.

So after another play in which multiple penalty flags filled the field and players from both teams gathered for some pushing, shoving and shouting, the nonleague game was called with 2:39 to go and Pine Grove leading, 25-0.

"It was chippy from the first play," Columbia coach Bud Kyle said. "I tried to tell the refs early on, but at the end of the day, it's football. The senior guys got a little excited. They knew it was their last game and it was coming to an end, but the biggest thing for our guys is that no one got hurt."

In other words, they went out like a fiery Columbia team.

They started out like a Columbia team, too. Through a quarter and a half at the outset, the Tide showed a bend-but-don't-break style against the Cardinals' high-powered offense.

But there was only so much bend and pressure Columbia could withstand as Pine Grove's Josh Leininger found the end zone on a 35-yard yard run and set up another touchdown from Brady Robinson just before the half.

Columbia's offense showed flashes of brilliance behind junior quarterback Robert Footman, who willed the team forward with his arm and legs, but Pine Grove kept the Tide off the scoreboard. Twice the Cardinals had Columbia pinned inside its own 1-yard line, and once Footman nearly went the distance when he hooked up with Jayden Boone, who was one step from taking it all the way.

Regardless, Kyle has reason to be optimistic as he puts the finishing touches on his third season at the helm.

"When we started out we went 0-10 and we were the laughingstock for every team we played against," Kyle said. "But now we come out and we compete every night."

He’ll return next season with a strong nucleus he has raised from that 0-10 team in his first season to one that ended 2020 with a 4-4 record. Plus, with Footman and 21 others on the roster slated to return in 2021, Kyle is more than a little excited.

"The future is definitely bright," he said.