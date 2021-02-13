Just four games on Friday’s L-L League girls basketball slate. But plenty to recap and discuss. And this friendly reminder: The crossover games do not count toward the league records this season. Keep that in mind. Here is Friday’s roundup, plus some nuggets …

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVERS

Solanco 55, Donegal 27 — Paige Phillips continues to sizzle. Two nights after drilling seven 3-pointers and popping in a career-high 29 points in a win over York, the Golden Mules’ senior sniper poured in a game-high 18 points, and host Solanco bolted to an early 11-2 lead, and closed the game on a 34-13 blitz to subdue the Indians and win its second game in a row. Jade Eshleman and Nikki Trout chipped in with 12 points apiece for the Mules (2-5, 6-8). Victoria Burton bucketed 10 points for Donegal (0-3, 0-8).

Northern Lebanon 37, Lampeter-Strasburg 26 — Ashlyn Messinger hit a couple of 3-pointers and pumped in a career-high 21 points, and the host Vikings (1-4, 5-6) played some stingy D, holding the Pioneers to three third-quarter points on the way to victory — snapping a 3-game slide in the process. Emma Drouillard scored 7 points for L-S. The Pioneers (6-2, 7-4) have wrapped up their Section 3 slate, and need Garden Spot to spring an upset over Cocalico on Monday to force a tie for the section title.

NONLEAGUE

Columbia 70, Garden Spot 47 — The Crimson Tide cruised to a 40-19 halftime lead, using a 21-5 second-quarter clip to seize control against the host Spartans. Brie Droege (24 points, including 10-for-10 at the foul line), Brooke Droege (15 points), MacKenzie Burke (14 points) and Morgan Bigler (11 points) all hit for double-digits for Columbia (9-3). Erin Gonzalez canned three 3’s and scored a season-high 18 points, and Taylor Soehner matched her season-high with 16 points for Garden Spot (0-11).

Also Friday, in a hotly contested Section 3-4 crossover thriller, Cocalico’s Hannah Custer came up large in the fourth quarter, and the Eagles locked down a clutch victory at Elco. It was a thriller. Here’s the game story …

* There’s a busy day of hoops on tap for Saturday, and with a wintry mix storm due in the evening, all nine games are now slated to start between 10 a.m. — Annville-Cleona at Manheim Central will get the party started with a brunch meeting — and 2:30 p.m. … Why the busy schedule? Because of all of the makeup games from either snow or coronavirus shutdowns. So you’ll notice a lot of head-to-head section games and crossover games on the docket. … There are no clincher games on tap Saturday, but circle this one for sure: Section 1 champ Hempfield is at Section 2 co-leader Elizabethtown for a 2:30 p.m. scrap. There will be no impact on the standings, but it’s a big game for District 3 power-point maneuvering. Section 2 co-leader Ephrata will also be in action, with a league tilt at Conestoga Valley, as the Bucks look to snap a 3-game skid while chipping away at the rust after returning from their second shutdown this season. … Section 5 champ Lancaster Mennonite will welcome Berks County power Twin Valley; Lancaster Country Day will load up the bus and head to Berks County for a matchup against Tulpehocken; and Pequea Valley will welcome sizzling Eastern York, the reigning D3-4A runner-up. … Meanwhile, Warwick will go for its third straight win when the Warriors play at Lebanon. … Garden Spot’s next two games are intriguing: Saturday, the Spartans will host Solanco, which has won two straight, and the Golden Mules had won the previous two section championships. And on Monday, Garden Spot is at Cocalico, and with a win there, the Eagles would clinch the outright Section 3 crown. … Mentioned Brie Droege going 10-for-10 at the line Friday vs. Garden Spot. She’s now 19 for her last 19 at the line, after going 9-for-9 at the stripe at Mennonite on Tuesday. Droege (19.4 points) and twin sister Brooke Droege (14.6) have scored in double-figures in all 12 of Columbia’s games to date. The Tide has a funky schedule coming up, with four games in four days: Monday at York Tech; Tuesday vs. Brandywine Heights; Wednesday vs. Annville-Cleona; and Thursday vs. Schuylkill Valley. That’s a lot of hoops, as Columbia tries to fend off Annville-Cleona for solo second place in Section 5 at the wire. … Who has attempted the most foul shots in the L-L League? Lancaster Mennonite senior Mariah Wilson is 64-for-99 so far this season. Manheim Central soph Maddie Knier is next with 80 attempts. The aforementioned Brie Droege is third with 77; the interesting thing about her ninth-grade scoring prowess is that Droege has yet to hit a 3-pointer. … Who leads the L-L League in 3’s heading into the weekend? Cocalico’s Izzy Mack, with 26. Her teammate, Kiersten Shipton, is next with 24. That's 50 3's between the Eagles' dangerous arc snipers.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 2

Warwick at Lebanon, 1:30 p.m.

Ephrata at Conestoga Valley, 2:30 p.m.

SECTION 3

Solanco at Garden Spot, 1:30 p.m.

SECTION 4

Donegal at Elco, 1:30 p.m.

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVERS

Hempfield at Elizabethtown, 2:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

NONLEAGUE

Annville-Cleona at Manheim Central, 10 a.m.

Twin Valley at Lancaster Mennonite, 1 p.m.

Eastern York at Pequea Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Lancaster Country Day at Tulpehocken, 12 p.m.

