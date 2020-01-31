Pequea Valley’s 2-3 zone defense presented trouble for Columbia in the first half of Friday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five boys basketball matchup in Kinzers.

The Tide finally cracked it in the final two minutes of the second quarter, closing the half on a 6-0 run and beginning the second half on a 14-0 run to open up a sizable advantage that allowed visiting Columbia to run away with a 78-35 victory.

Coupled with Lancaster Mennonite’s upset loss to Annville-Cleona on Thursday night, Columbia’s victory Friday gave the Tide (9-0 league, 14-6 overall) the outright Section Five title. It’s the program’s first section crown since 2008 and 15th overall.

“We haven’t had a section championship in 12 years,” Columbia 6-2 senior guard/forward Matt McCleary said. “The kids coming up can look to this section championship.”

McCleary is one of three seniors on the Columbia roster.

“When me, Ryan (Redding) and Matt (Gambler) were freshmen,” McCleary said. “We looked at this year as probably the year Columbia would start putting up some banners.”

McCleary had a monster performance with 15 points, nine rebounds and six steals. Teammates Brady Smith (10 points, nine rebounds) and Kerry Glover (10 points, three steals, two blocks, two rebounds) also finished in double-figures scoring.

“The zone threw us off,” McCleary said. “We were settling too much in the first half. We weren’t getting to the basket. I think we took 16 threes (in the first half) and made two. So we had to get to the basket. We were told at halftime to attack the gaps, and look for the kickouts.”

Columbia’s 6-0 run to close the first half gave the Tide a 34-22 going into the break, and the 14-0 run to open the second half pushed the advantage to 48-22 at the 2:06 mark of the third quarter.

Pequea Valley was held scoreless from the 2:24 mark of the second quarter to the 1:49 mark of the third quarter. The Braves’ 35-point total was one above its season-low. On Senior Night for the Braves, their last lead came on a 3-pointer from Tyrell Stoltzfus, the team’s lone senior, at the 5:40 mark of the first quarter. Pequea Valley was paced by 5-11 junior guard Devon Colyer (16 points), who now sits at 938 career points.

Meanwhile, Columbia has scored 50 or more points in all but one game this season, and 70 or more points in five games.

Also, the section crown is the first for Columbia under fourth-year skipper Kerry Glover, who has been coaching through pain this season as his body continues to heal from a near-fatal October car accident. However, Glover was not at Friday’s game because he was busy attending Senior Night festivities at York Tech, where his oldest daughter, Kemori, is a senior.

“It (the section title) means a lot with the tragic accident he (Glover) went through before this season,” McCleary said.

Afterward, the team gathered for a photo with a red homemade banner supplied by a parent that had yellow lettering that read, “Section 5 Champs Roll Tide Roll.”

“This banner is for coach Glover,” McCleary said. “We love him.”

BOX SCORE