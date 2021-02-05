ANNVILLE — Roll Tide.

After a sluggish start, Columbia played a spirited, up-tempto second half, and the Crimson Tide kept a firm grip on its lofty District Three Class 2A ranking Friday night, rallying past Annville-Cleona 48-36 for a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five victory.

Columbia (5-1 league, 6-2 overall) remained alone in second place in the section chase and atop the D3-2A rankings, overcoming a 23-16 halftime deficit with a game-ending 15-3 blitz to overtake the Dutchmen.

A-C (4-2, 4-4) needed a win to remain on Columbia’s heels in the section chase; the Dutchmen and the Tide are still looking up at Lancaster Mennonite, which is in the driver’s seat with a 7-0 league mark.

“We weren’t playing as aggressive as them in the first half,” said Columbia junior Morgan Bigler, who scored 12 points. “So in the second half, we had to be aggressive, make shots, and just play better together as a team.”

Done, done and done.

A-C got the quick jump Friday, bolting to a 17-9 first-quarter lead as Josie Clay coaxed in three early buckets, including back-to-back transition layups to give the Dutchmen a 10-point cushion.

Turnovers were a bugaboo for both teams in the second quarter, which ended with A-C owning a 23-16 lead at the half. Columbia applied a 1-2-2 full-court press in the third quarter and the Tide's comeback was on. Bigler’s steal and bucket knotted the game at 31-31 with 53 seconds to go in the third.

“Our press got us back in the game,” Tide coach Karl Kreiser noted.

A-C took its final lead, 33-31, on Brittany Nye’s layup with 31 seconds to go in the third. The Dutchmen wouldn’t score again until Sarah Speraw’s foul shot with 52 seconds to go in the game.

In between, Columbia used an 11-0 spree to seize control for good. Bigler’s stick-back put the Tide ahead for good, 35-33 with 4:21 to play, and Brie Droege had a steal and run-out layup and a jumper during the run. Bigler added another bucket in the lane, and that was that.

Droege had a game-high 20 points and twin sister Brooke Droege chipped in with 10 points for Columbia. Alyssa Ulrich popped in a team-high 14 points for the Dutchmen, who couldn’t overcome 10 fourth-quarter turnovers.

“We had everything going in every direction we needed to be going at halftime,” A-C coach Lisa Shucker said. “And in the second half, we were getting all of the looks we wanted. We just weren’t putting it in the basket.”

Conversely, Columbia made buckets — big, clutch buckets — in crunch time down the stretch. The Tide’s goal from here on out: Take care of business, get wins, and lock up the 1-seed in the D3-2A bracket, which would guarantee Columbia home games through the finals.

“We have to take care of one game at a time,” Kreiser said, “but we know what’s out there.”

