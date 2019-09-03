From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Random thoughts about some hot starts:

1. Two games and already a league-best 16 receptions for Columbia’s Ryan Redding, who has quickly become QB Matt McCleary’s favorite target for the 1-1 Crimson Tide. In Columbia’s season-opening 35-28 win at Eastern York, Redding had seven catches for 110 yards with a pair of TD grabs to get his season off on the right foot, and the Tide has already gone up top for 424 passing yards, third-most in the L-L through two weeks. The leader? That would be Warwick, with Joey McCracken at the helm; he’s already 31-for-40 (a lights-out 78 percent) for 610 yards with an L-L-leading eight TD strikes against no picks. E-town QB Patrick Gilhool — fresh off a 307-yard passing night in a Week 2 win over Dover — is 23-of-40 for 431 yards. And McCleary is next at 36-of-70 for 424 yards with six TD strikes. His 70 pass attempts are second-most in the league — Lebanon QB Isaiah Rodriguez has thrown 71 balls in the Cedars' Air Raid attack — as Columbia hasn’t been shy about going skyward.

2. A scintillating start for Lampeter-Strasburg, which is off to a sizzling 2-0 getaway. So what has been the secret to the Pioneers’ success? All of the gaudy offensive numbers are fun — they’re averaging 42.5 points per game and are tops among Section 2 teams, putting up 408 yards per game — and L-S has outscored its first two opponents by a whopping 85-6. And it won its second game, 35-0 against a Penn Manor squad coming off a Week 1 win at Conestoga Valley, minus QB Sean McTaggart, who is out for the season with a knee injury. Here are the two numbers we really like: L-S has given up a section-low 41 total rushing yards, and the Pioneers have the top total team defense in the L-L, yielding just 118 yards in their first two games. The D ringleader so far has been LB Christian Garver, who paces L-S with 12 tackles (11 solos) with a pair of sacks. L-S has also feasted on three fumble recoveries and three interceptions; Brady Cole had two picks in the Penn Manor game. The Pioneers’ 3-3 Stack blitzing attack has also produced eight QB hurries and four sacks. We had an inkling that L-S’s offense was going to be a handful, and it has been. But the Pioneers’ defense has been top-notch here in the early going. L-S goes for a 3-0 start on Saturday with a 1 p.m. nonleague kickoff at West York.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

3. We’re still marveling over Manheim Township’s 2-0 start — 43-6 over CD East and 56-7 over Dallastown, with 56 blitzkrieg unanswered points to cap it — as the Blue Streaks have absolutely dominated, minus some key kids, who are dealing with some nagging injuries here early on. Much like L-S, Township is getting it done on both sides of the ball: Streaks are gouging out 437 yards per game (second-best in Section 1), and they sport the second-ranked D in the L-L League, allowing just 155 yards per game. Township has yielded a scant 45 rushing yards in eight quarters, and the Streaks have amassed 19 tackles for losses and five sacks already; D-end Ben Mann, a Yale recruit, has three sticks for losses and 2 1/2 sacks to lead the way, DB Jon Engel, a Lafayette commit, has a team-best 12 tackles, and the Streaks have picked off five passes for good measure. Everything has been coming up roses for Township so far, and the Streaks will get a big test on Friday when D3-6A heavyweight Central Dauphin (1-1, with a loss to Wilson and a win over D3-4A powerhouse Berks Catholic) pays a visit. The Rams rode into Neffsville last November and pinned a 27-0 L on Township in the district quarterfinals. Township won the regular-season nonleague meeting 22-12 in Harrisburg last September. This is the fifth time the Streaks and Rams will lock horns in the last three seasons, so there’s plenty of familiarity on both sides. It gets no easier after CD visits Neffsville: Township then opens Section 1 play against Penn Manor; then is at 2-0 Cocalico in the Section 1 vs. Section 2 crossover game; then is at 2-0 Wilson for that much-anticipated section showdown; then is at 2-0 Warwick for that annual backyard scrum; and then is finally back home to host 2-0 Cedar Crest.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage