The Columbia High School Athletic Hall of Fame will hold its 2019 induction ceremony Friday.
Doors will open at 4 p.m., with light fare will be served at 4:30 p.m. The induction ceremony is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., to be followed by an introduction ceremony between that night’s JV and varsity basketball games.
This year’s honorees are Vernon M. “Ike” Blumenshine, Class of 1941; Charles “Charlie” Detz, Class of 1991; Jack Lynch, Class of 1962; John Thomas, Class of 1957; and the 1990 boys basketball team.
Blumenshine, who died Sept. 16, 2018, at the age of 95, earned six varsity letters, three each in football and track. He was the football team’s quarterback and served as a co-captain in 1940. That season, in front of a home crowd of 3,500, he threw the tying touchdown pass to “Nance” Krow and the go-ahead extra point pass to Alvie Rupp, allowing Columbia to defeat John Harris 7-6 for the first time since the teams’ initial meeting in 1928.
In track, Blumenshine competed in the broad jump, low hurdles and the mile relay. In 1941, he set a school record in the broad jump (18 feet, 11 3/4 inches). He won the District Three Class 1A 200-yard low hurdles and went on to earn a bronze medal at the PIAA meet with a time of 22.7 seconds.
Detz earned two varsity letters in basketball, and completed his career with 1,014 points and 655 rebounds. He was a member three Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three championship teams, including the 1990 squad that also won L-L and District Three championships and was runner-up in the PIAA Eastern Regional Finals.
After a successful college career at Franklin & Marshall, Detz coached the Columbia boys from 1999 to 2003 and was the L-L Section Three Coach of the Year in 2001. He compiled a record of 62-20. He also coached the Penn Manor boys team, and is now the girls coach at Lancaster Catholic. He guided the Crusaders to a state title in 2018 and a state-record 62-game win streak.
Lynch earned five varsity letters, two in basketball and three in baseball. A three-year starter in baseball, Lynch pitched and played left field or first base.
He finished his basketball career with 791 points and 512 rebounds for teams that finished 53-13 record. The 1960 team won section, county and district championships. In 1961 and ’62, Lynch was a first team All-County pick. He went on to play collegiate basketball at Lamar University.
Thomas earned nine varsity letters, three each in football, wrestling and track. In football, he played fullback/blocking back and was co-captain in 1956. He was a member of the 1954 team that won the Conference of Roses Championship with a 9-1 record. In track, he participated in the shot put, javelin, discus and half-mile.
On the wrestling mat, Lynch had a career record of 28-7. He was undefeated in dual meets at 154 pounds his senior year and, seeded first in districts, finished in third place. He went on to wrestle at West Chester and had a distinguished coaching career that included stops at Hempfield, Warwick, Manheim Central and Wyomissing.
Also being honored Friday is the 1990 boys basketball team, which ended one of the most successful seasons in Columbia history at 31-4. It won the L-L Section Two title, the L-L tournament championship and the program’s first District Three title.
In the state tournament, the Tide, coached by Rick Bentley, topped Wellsboro 80-46 in the first round before beating Harriton 77-44 and Dunmore 63-45. Ultimately, the Tide lost 80-60 to undefeated GAR Memorial of Wilkes-Barre the Eastern Regional final at Reading High’s Geigle Complex.
Along with Detz, the team included Mike Wisler, Will Patton, Eric Poindexter, Kelly Houck, Phil Benson, Scott Ellis, Tom Crawford, Steve Deeg, Ryan Draper, Sean Schlossman, Cain Young and Barry Zink.