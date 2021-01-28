MYERSTOWN — “Sometimes,’’ Columbia coach Kerry Glover told his players Wednesday, “you’ve got to be able to go on the road and grind out an ugly win.’’

This was just minutes after the Crimson Tide had done that, Kerry Glover (the coach’s son) making two free throws with 24 seconds left and Columbia holding on through a wild-if-ragged finish to beat Elco, 46-45 in a nonleague game.

The Tide is 7-1, having played, and won, for the sixth time in 10 days. Elco is 5-3 and has lost two straight.

Both clubs were “in a zone” most of the evening, and not necessarily in a good way. The Raiders started out in a 3-2 zone defense that Columbia never really solved.

The Tide didn’t score until its 11th possession, with 2:45 left in the first quarter.

Columbia started in its usual semi-disguised zone that, according to the senior Glover, “maybe three people in the United States understand and run.’’

Down 15-4 a half-minute into the second stanza, Glover went to a recognizable 1-3-1. Both team’s zones were good ones, that clogged the lane but also managed to pressure the ball on the perimeter.

So it was that neither side got much from their half-court offense. They combined to shoot three-for-22 from the 3-point arc and commit 29 turnovers.

The winner, it became clear, was the team that was going to convert those turnovers into run-outs and points.

Columbia took its first lead, at 36-35, by turning a steal into Glover's layup late in the third quarter. It turned another Raiders' miscue into Michael Poole's 3-pointer in the period’s final minute.

The stretch drive, at times, resembled two tired fighters leaning on each other and holding on.

Glover again turned a turnover into a run-out layup to give his team the lead. Elco’s Luke Williams, a physical banger who scored 16 points, powered to the basket to give the Raiders their last lead, at 45-44, with three minutes left.

But Elco didn’t score, and got only three shots, after that.

Glover scored 16 to lead Columbia. Brady Smith added 11. The Tide played without senior guard Carter Houck, who Glover called, “a good energy guy."

“Not having him shortened up our rotation, and we’re not that deep a ball-club to begin with," he said.

Elco hosts Hamburg in a nonleague game Saturday. It returns to the Lancaster-Lebanon Section Four slate at Northern Lebanon Tuesday.

Columbia travels to Pequea Valley Friday — yes, that will be seven games in 11 days — and hosts Lancaster Catholic Monday in a battle of the two top-ranked clubs, by power ranking, in District Three Class 3A.