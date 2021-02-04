Down by as many as nine points in the first quarter at Lancaster Country Day on Thursday night, Columbia eventually found its footing, took the lead and grinded out a 58-46 win.

It wasn’t pretty, but the Tide (4-0 Lancaster-Lebanon League, 9-1 overall) extended its win streak to seven-straight games, remained unbeaten in league play and stayed atop the L-L Section Five standings.

“The biggest thing is we have to be able to grind out these close, ugly ball games,” Columbia fifth-year coach Kerry Glover said. “There’s nobody who is going to run through the season and beat everyone by 25. In the past, the previous four years we didn’t find ways to win those ball games. ...outside of giving up so many offensive rebounds, we still found a way to win the game.”

First half: Lancaster Country Day (0-3, 3-3) jumped out to a 15-6 first quarter lead, in part by forcing four Tide turnovers in the first six minutes.

“We always seem to have a slow start at Lancaster Country Day,” Glover said. “For whatever reason, even when we were able to have fans there we’ve started slow.”

Down 17-9 with around two minutes remaining in the first quarter, Columbia switched its defense to a full-court press, forced five turnovers and pushed the pace offensively over the course of the next seven minutes, putting together a 20-3 run to take a 29-20 lead at the 3:35 mark of the second quarter. The Tide went to the half up 33-25.

The Cougars seemed to have the advantage in the paint with forwards Luke Forman (eight points, five rebounds) and Lance Lennon (nine points, eight rebounds), who ended up getting Columbia forward Brady Smith in foul trouble. But LCD wasn’t able to translate that into as many points as perhaps they should have.

“I’ve been talking to these guys all year about that,” Lancaster Country Day third-year coach Jon Shultz said. “Forman has been crushing opponents down low. We get the ball in, and then we just decide we’re going to do something different. I don’t know what that’s about.”

Second half: Lancaster Country Day junior Grant Landis (19 points) opened the third quarter with 3-straight 3-pointers, a free-throw and a layup as part of a 12-5 run to cut the Cougars’ deficit to 38-37. LCD didn’t get any closer. Columbia went to the fourth quarter up 45-40. The Cougars trailed by six points in the final minutes but were unable to capitalize despite multiple opportunities.

“They took advantage of our mistakes,” Shultz said. “And we didn’t take advantage of theirs. And a good team does that.”

Star players: Columbia was paced by junior guard Kerry Glover (17 points, six rebounds), senior guard Michael Poole (14 points, four steals) and freshman guard/forward Brelon Miller (10 points, eight rebounds).

Up next: The Tide will host Annville-Cleona on Friday night. The Cougars travel to defending District 3-1A champion Mount Calvary Christian on Saturday.

