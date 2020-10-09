FREDERICKSBURG — Columbia posted a 47-13 win over Northern Lebanon in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four football action on Friday night.

Robert Footman threw four touchdowns for the Crimson Tide (2-1 L-L, 3-1 overall), going 12 for 18 for 201 yards. The game-clincher that incurred the mercy rule was a 50-yard scoring strike to Keegin Zink.

Stars of the game

Darnell Tucker caught two of Footman's scoring throws, both for 20 yards in length. He pulled one in on Columbia's first drive of the game, and had the other in the third to put the visitors up 34-6 in the third quarter.

J'von Collazo had just four carries, but accumulated 89 yards, including a 24-yard score in the first quarter.

The highlight for Northern Lebanon was an 87-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Rasheed Beldor in the fourth quarter.

Turning point

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Although Columbia already led 7-0, Northern Lebanon (0-3, 0-4) had a chance to stop the visitors’ momentum when the Crimson Tide had a bad snap to put them in a third-and-8 hole. But Footman completed a 19-yard pass to Michael Poole on the next play to keep the drive going.

Justin Elliott ran in for a 5-yard touchdown on the next play to put the Crimson Tide ahead 14-0 with 3:11 left in the first quarter. Elliott finished with 98 yards on 17 carries.

Key statistic

Columbia held Northern Lebanon to less than 2 yards per play. The Vikings had 60 yards of total offense in 46 plays. That included just 28 yards rushing on 34 carries.

Up next

Columbia is scheduled to host Annville-Cleona next Friday. Northern Lebanon will seek its first win of the season against Lebanon County rival Elco.