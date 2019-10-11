Columbia snapped a three-game losing streak Friday and kept its District Three Class 2A playoff hopes alive with a 52-49 homecoming win over Octorara.
In a back-and-forth Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three game that saw three lead changes and 101 total points, Columbia did not get off to a good start.
Octorara's Jansen Schempp plowed right through the middle for a 94-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage and the Tide fumbled the ensuing kick return, setting the Braves up at the Tide 36.
But Columbia (2-5 L-L, 3-5 overall) settled in, forcing a three-and-out before marching down the field for their opening touchdown of the night — an 11-yard touchdown pass from Matt McCleary to Ryan Redding.
McCleary had a big night — his 12-yard completion on a third-quarter fourth-down attempt put him put him across the 2,000-yard passing threshold for this season. That fourth down keyed a 70-yard touchdown drive that gave Columbia its first lead of the second half. McCleary finished the night 24 for 41 for 285 yards and six passing touchdowns, and he ran for one more.
Turning point
The Crimson Tide scored touchdowns on three consecutive possessions, covering about eight minutes of play between the third and fourth quarters. Trailing 42-32, Columbia cut the deficit to three when Redding hauled in a 43-yard touchdown from McCleary.
The Tide forced the Braves to punt and took over at Octorara's 33. Three plays later, McCleary found Darnell Tucker for a 12-yard touchdown that gave the Tide a lead it wouldn't relinquish. McCleary added a 1-yard touchdown with 6:50 left in the fourth quarter to stretch Columbia's lead to 52-42.
Star of the game
Redding caught two touchdown passes and finished with a game-high 14 catches for 185 yards.
Key statistic
Octorara (2-5, 2-6) had six plays more than 25 yards, including four that went for touchdown. Schempp accounted for three of those plays on the ground, and he threw for two more. He finished with 276 rushing yards on 16 carries and threw for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
Up next
Octorara visits Lebanon, while Columbia hosts Northern Lebanon.