Columbia's Kerry Glover (1) drives on Lancaster Mennonite’s Jaeden McFadden (5) during first half action of an LL section 5 boys basketball game at Lancaster Mennonite High School in East Lampeter Twp.Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's Cole Fisher (4) pulls the ball away from Columbia's Brady Smith (12) during first half action of an LL section 5 boys basketball game at Lancaster Mennonite High School in East Lampeter Twp.Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's Camden Hurst (21) goes up for two as Columbia's Brady Smith (12) during first half action of an LL section 5 boys basketball game at Lancaster Mennonite High School in East Lampeter Twp.Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's Camden Hurst (21) falls on a loose ball against Columbia during first half action of an LL section 5 boys basketball game at Lancaster Mennonite High School in East Lampeter Twp.Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021.
Columbia's Kerry Glover (1) works to pass the ball from the sitting poisition as Lancaster Mennonite’s Jaeden McFadden (5) defends during first half action of an LL section 5 boys basketball game at Lancaster Mennonite High School in East Lampeter Twp.Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021.
Columbia's Kerry Glover (1) takes a shot over Lancaster Mennonite’s David Shell (10) during second half action of an LL section 5 boys basketball game at Lancaster Mennonite High School in East Lampeter Twp.Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021.
Columbia's Michael Poole (10) and Carter Houck (20) react next to Lancaster Mennonite’s Declan Hersh (12) after beating the Blazers 73-70 in an LL section 5 boys basketball game at Lancaster Mennonite High School in East Lampeter Twp.Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021.
Columbia's Michael Poole (10) goes up for two as Lancaster Mennonite’s Camden Hurst (21) defends during second half action of an LL section 5 boys basketball game at Lancaster Mennonite High School in East Lampeter Twp.Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's Camden Hurst (21) goes up for two as Columbia's Brady Smith (12) defends during second half action of an LL section 5 boys basketball game at Lancaster Mennonite High School in East Lampeter Twp.Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's Cole Fisher (4) drives to the hoop against Columbia during second half action of an LL section 5 boys basketball game at Lancaster Mennonite High School in East Lampeter Twp.Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021.
Columbia head coach Kerry Glover, on the sidelines as the team takes on Lancaster Mennonite during first half action of an LL section 5 boys basketball game at Lancaster Mennonite High School in East Lampeter Twp.Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's Camden Hurst (21) and Columbia's Ryan Hinkle (4) collide for a looose ball during first half action of an LL section 5 boys basketball game at Lancaster Mennonite High School in East Lampeter Twp.Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021.
Columbia's bench sits sppaced out during a time out against Lancaster Mennonite in the second half of an LL section 5 boys basketball game at Lancaster Mennonite High School in East Lampeter Twp.Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021.
Down a bucket, Columbia junior guard Kerry Glover tied it with 1 minutes, 15 seconds remaining, and followed that with a game-winning and-1 layup and free-throw with three seconds left to lead the Tide to a 73-70 season-opening Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five win at Lancaster Mennonite on Tuesday night.
“It was either me or Michael Poole to take the shot (in the final seconds),” Glover said. “I chose to be the one.”
First half: Lancaster Mennonite (0-1 league, 0-2 overall) was coming off Monday’s season-opening 68-36 loss to Lancaster Catholic. That drought carried over into the start of Tuesday’s game, when the Blazers fell behind 16-4, in part thanks to seven first-quarter turnovers. Lancaster Mennonite answered with a 19-4 run to take a 23-20 lead. It was a back-and-forth game from there, with a total of eight lead changes by the end. The Tide (1-0, 1-0) took a 32-31 advantage into intermission.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Second half: The Blazers grew their largest lead to 42-36 and led 52-47 at the end of the third quarter. Lancaster Mennonite senior Cole Fisher, last year’s league-leading scorer, went to the bench with his fourth foul and his team up 46-44 at the 1:00 mark of the third third quarter. When he returned with 5:55 to go, Columbia held a 56-55 edge.
Star players: Glover is one of three returning starters from last year’s L-L Section Five title team that reached the District 3-3A semifinals and made an appearance in the state tournament. He finished with a team-high 26 points. He and senior teammate Michael Poole, Jr. (20 points) paced the Tide in the victory.
Also, Glover apparently performed on a hobbled ankle that he injured in Friday’s practice, getting cleared by the school’s athletic trainer just before he got on the bus to Lancaster Mennonite.
“All offseason I worked for this,” Glover said. “It’s my time now.”
Fisher and sophomore teammate Camden Hurst (28 points) led the Blazers with 28 points apiece.
Quotable: A year ago, Columbia was 12-1 at home but 6-8 on the road, with only two of those road wins coming against teams with a plus-.500 record. In the locker room after Tuesday’s game, Glover said to his teammates, “If this was a year ago and we went down five, we would have folded.”
In other words, the Tide took another step forward in Tuesday’s season-opening win.
Asked what he thinks of Columbia’s prospects this season, Glover said, “Definitely winning leagues, districts and going far in states.”