1. It will be a short week for Columbia, which hosted Southern Huntingdon on Monday night, and now the Crimson Tide must gas up the bus and head to Pine Grove for a nonleague clash on Friday night. … Columbia will get a 3-6 Cardinals’ bunch, but PG is coming off a 43-6 victory last week against a team the Tide knows well: Pequea Valley. PG piled up 475 yards against the Braves, as QB Josh Leininger threw for 228 yards and three scores, and RB Brody Robinson rushed for 145 yards and three TDs of his own. … FYI: Columbia beat Pequea Valley 44-23 back on Sept. 25. … This will be a tricky defensive assignment for Columbia, which didn’t have much luck slowing down Southern Huntingdon on Monday; the Rockets gobbled up 371 yards and scored on a multitude of big plays. … Columbia is allowing 284 yards a game, and the Tide must keep a lid on PG’s potent passing attack; Leininger has chucked it for 1,333 yards with 10 TD tosses, and WR Shea Morgan (56 catches for 934 yards, 12 TD) has been a major home-run hitter for the Cardinals. Tide secondary types beware.

2. Odd to see a head-to-head section game on the slate this deep into the season, but Penn Manor and McCaskey will tangle in a makeup Section 1 game on Friday night in Millersville. The Red Tornado’s goal: To snap this maddening 25-game losing streak, which dates back to a nonleague win over Reading on Sept. 7, 2018. McCaskey is 1-29 in its last 30 games, but hopes to reverse the trend against the Comets. … Tip of the cap to PM RB Isaiah Stoltzfus, who has been a bell-cow back for the Comets this fall. He’s taken the rock 120 times, among the league leaders in that category. McCaskey’s D can’t let Stoltzfus get loose.

3. Conestoga Valley will go for its fifth win in a row on Friday night, when the broiling-hot Buckskins host Daniel Boone in a makeup nonleague game. These two were supposed to clash way back in Week 1. … The Blazers are going in an opposite direction; after a clean 2-0 getaway with wins over Twin Valley and Muhlenberg, DB has dropped five in a row, and they’re allowing 380 yards a game, near the bottom in the Berks League rankings. … Now the Blazers are tasked with slowing down CV’s O attack, which has put up all kinds of crooked numbers over the last four weeks in wins over Manheim Central, Solanco, McCaskey and Penn Manor. … CV soph QB Macoy Kneisley (684 passing yards, 5 TD) has settled in quite nicely behind center; RB Booper Johnson (519 rushing yards, 4 TD) returned from an injury and rushed for 84 yards last week against Penn Manor; and WR Zach Fisher (19-397, 20.9 yards per catch, 3 TD) has been making big plays on the flanks all fall. … Two CV winning streaks of note: The Bucks have matched their 4-game W streak from 2018. CV won nine games in a row back in 2006, on the way to the Section 2 championship and a spot in the D3 playoffs.

THE PICKS: We’re running out of games here, gang. As of right now, just one L-L League team — the L-S vs. Elco winner — is guaranteed a game next week, as the season steams toward the finish line. Here are my Week 9 selections …

LAST WEEK: 11-1

OVERALL: 76-20

Lampeter-Strasburg over Elco

Penn Manor over McCaskey

Cedar Crest over Lebanon

Conestoga Valley over Daniel Boone

Pine Grove over Columbia

Manheim Central over Chambersburg (Saturday)

