PHILADELPHIA - Up by five points at the end of the first quarter, Columbia committed six turnovers in a second quarter where opponent School of the Future went on a 17-0 run. Future kept its foot on the gas in the third quarter en route to an eventual 71-46 win Saturday afternoon in a PIAA Class 3A boys basketball first round playoff matchup inside South Philadelphia High School.
The Crimson Tide turnovers came in large part from Future’s full-court defensive press it employed from the start of the start of the second quarter. That and the Firebirds’ 3-2 zone halfcourt defense slowed a usually high-paced Columbia offense that was held below 50 points for just the second time this season.
“They went to the press in the second quarter and we might have had like four turnovers in a row and were down nine,” fourth-year Columbia coach Kerry Glover said. “And coming in at half talking about the turnovers and being patient against the press. ...we came out and started the third quarter and they went on a (11-2) run.”
Up 20-14 at the 5:35 mark of the second quarter, Columbia was outscored 28-4 to the 4:00 mark of the second quarter, allowing the Firebirds (16-11) to go up 42-24. They later led 52-32 heading into the final frame.
Columbia also missed 10 free-throws, shot 4 for 18 from beyond the arc and committed 15 turnovers by the end.
“That’s a recipe for disaster,” Glover said.
Additionally, the Tide again struggled creating their own momentum away from home, a recurring theme for a Columbia team that was 12-1 at home and 6-8 on the road this season, with only two of those road wins coming against teams with a plus-.500 record.
“It’s something I said before the game,” Glover said. “We play great at home but we just play hard when we have the crowd. It’s a quiet gym. You might have 50 or 60 people for most of our games. You guys have to play hard. You have to create your own energy. I don’t think that’s something we did a good job of.”
The District 12-3A runner-up Firebirds picked up the program’s first state playoff win with a starting lineup made up of four sophomores and a junior. Meanwhile, Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five champ Columbia was left still searching for its first state playoff since 2015 in its second trip to the PIAA tournament under Glover.
Sophomore Kerry Glover (10 points) and junior Luis Cruz (12 points) paced the Columbia offense. The Tide finished 18-9 overall.
“I stressed to those guys the importance of putting in work in the offseason,” coach Glover said. “I don’t want to take anything away from this team. They achieved a lot. But to advance in the state playoffs you have to have work ethic. I don’t think there’s anybody still playing at this point in the year who hasn’t been putting in work in the offseason.”