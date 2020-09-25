After a big win in Week One against Lancaster Catholic, Columbia opened Section Four play with a 44-23 win over Pequea Valley in Kinzers Friday.

Turning point

Closing out a hard-fought first half, Columbia’s defense sacked the Braves’ Nate Fisher on fourth down to thwart a last-minute scoring attempt before intermission. The Tide entered the locker room up 22-16.

Out of the break, junior QB Robert Footman sealed the Braves’ fate with an 8-yard scramble for a touchdown.

Key statistics

Last week, the Braves’ Tony Lazar scampered for 190 yards on 17 carries. The breakout performance cemented Lazar as the L-L’s leading rusher, a stark improvement from his production last season (372 total yards on 95 touches and two touchdowns). Lazar took 13 carries in Week Two, but was held to just 24 yards on the ground. He did, however, pound in a TD on the goal line.

Led by Fisher and Lazar, the Braves amassed 283 total yards of offense. Fisher completed 13 of 24 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns (21- and 39-yarders to Jon Carter) with an interception.

The Crimson Tide, who outmatch PV in depth and experience, racked up 404 total yards of offense. Footman completed 13 of 17 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns (a 6-yarder to Michael Poole, and a 9-yarder to Carlos Santiago-Henry), plus an 8-yard keeper. Sophomore RB Steven Rivas rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.

Up next

Columbia will host Octorara, while Pequea Valley travels to Elco.