Coaches tend to have various ways to motivate their players. For Warwick running backs coach Tommy Garner, it's been by poking fun at starting running back Colton Miller by telling him he's "slow."

"He's just picking on me," Miller said. "He thinks he's faster than me."

Miller appeared quick Friday night — to the tune of 225 rushing yards on 19 carries, five of them for five touchdowns — en route to a 48-14 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two win at Solanco.

With the victory, the Warriors (4-0 Lancaster-Lebanon League, 5-0 overall) clinched at least a share of the Section Two crown, and can win it outright with a win over Cocalico (3-1, 4-1) next Friday.

The Warriors entered Friday at No. 3 in the District Three Class 5A power ratings. The top four teams make the playoffs, which will begin Week Seven. So Warwick can't afford a letdown next Friday.

"We're honest about it," longtime Warwick coach Bob Locker said. "We want the section title for ourselves, because if you lose you're not going to districts. So we need to be in survival mode."

First half

Warwick scored on its first four possessions of the opening half in Quarryville. The first three of those drives combined for 25 plays and 186 yards, each of them capped by a touchdown run by Miller.

The fourth drive started at midfield when, two plays in, Warwick senior QB Joey McCracken (5-for-11 for 134 yards) threw a pass to the right flank to senior wideout Caleb Schmitz, who shed two tacklers and went untouched the rest of the way for a 51-yard score to push the Warriors' lead to 28-7.

Solanco's only first-half score came on a 14-play, 70-yard drive, capped by Mason St. Clair's 1-yard plunge that cut the Mules' deficit to 14-7. All 14 plays were on the ground, with Solanco (3-1, 3-2) mostly finding yardage up the middle.

"We have a variety of fronts we put in. And they took advantage of the one front we were in for a certain amount of time," Locker said. "They widened out a little bit. But an offense like that ... that's a good football team. You're not going to shut them down all night."

By the end, the Mules' Flexbone offense gathered all 229 yards on the ground over 55 carries.

Second half

Solanco appeared to have some life at the start of the second half with a 16-play drive, but it sputtered out at Warwick's 35-yard line.

On the Warriors' second play from scrimmage on the ensuing next drive, Miller broke free up the middle for a 57-yard score.

Warwick's next drive was similar, handing off to Miller on the second play from scrimmage and watching him break two tackles and rumble 62 yards for his fifth score of the game and a 42-7 lead at the 0:20 mark of the third quarter, giving the Warriors a five-score advantage and a running clock.

Up next

Warwick returns home next Friday to host Cocalico, while Solanco travels to Conestoga Valley.