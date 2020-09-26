A milestone victory. A triumphant comeback. And a clean 2-0 getaway for Warwick.

Longtime Warriors' coach Bob Locker, in his 20th season at the helm in Lititz, picked up his 100th career win. Warwick senior QB Joey McCracken, finally finished rehabbing a knee injury he suffered last winter during basketball season, made his much-anticipated season debut. And the host Warriors kept on keeping on, blanking Conestoga Valley 41-0 on Saturday night in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two opener for both teams.

Colton Miller rumbled for 109 yards and scored four touchdowns, Adam Martin returned an interception 35 yards for another score, and Tanner Haines boomed a pair of field goals — from 44 and 35 yards out, respectively — for Warwick, a District Three Class 5A semifinalist last fall.

After the game, the Warriors' players and staff presented Locker with the game ball and celebratory balloons and a banner, before dousing their coach with a bucket of ice water.

It was the Bucks' season opener; CV had a school-imposed quarantine because of positive coronavirus tests in the district, and just returned to the practice field this week. Once the Bucks kicked off some rust, they made the Warriors earn it. But it was simply too much Warwick, which churned out 288 yards and had 20 first downs.

Warwick capitalized on a pair of CV miscues to grab an early 14-0 lead. First, Bucks rookie sophomore QB Macoy Kneisley was picked off by Miller deep in CV territory, and Miller also capped the Warriors' first possession with a 17-yard TD burst, his first of four scores Saturday.

On CV's second possession, Kneisley was picked off for a second time, this time by Nate Maher, and the Warriors cashed in again, with Miller barreling in from two yards out and it was 14-0 with 7:57 to go in the first quarter.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

That was the score at halftime; CV put together a nice drive at the end of the first quarter and had first-and-goal inside Warwick's 5-yard line. But the Bucks turned it over on downs. The Warriors also had a first-half drive thwarted when Zach Fisher picked off McCracken in Bucks' territory. Later in the half, Aaron Hess pounced on a fumble for Warwick, but the Warriors stalled out and punted.

CV's first-half drive chart was interception, interception, downs, fumble, halftime horn.

McCracken didn't throw downfield very often; the all-state pick and 2,900-yard passer in 2019 went 9 for 13 for 71 yards with a pick, after opening the game by completing his first seven attempts. He exited the game at half, and Jack Reed — who threw for 196 yards last week against Penn Manor — played the entire second half, throwing for 61 yards while directing four scoring drives.

Booper Johnson rushed for 65 yards for CV, which had just 149 yards and eight first downs in all. The Bucks weren't flagged for any penalties, but the three turnovers all led to scores, as Warwick triggered the mercy rule and won handily.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage