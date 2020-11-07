With 18:13 remaining in Saturday’s District Three Class 2A boys soccer semifinal, and with the tension thicker than the damp air hanging over Lancaster Mennonite’s athletic fields, the ball squirted out of a scrum to the foot of Boiling Springs’ Collin Harris.

The junior lined up the shot and fired with his right foot, sending a line drive into Lancaster Mennonite's goal after a slight deflection. It broke a 1-1 tie, completed a comeback and pushed the Bubblers toward Tuesday’s district championship game.

“There’s no quit in them,” Bubblers' coach Matt Brenner said. “The resilience in this group of guys is pretty impressive. I’ve not seen anything like it in my 13 years here coaching at Boiling Springs.”

The Bubblers (12-3) earned a trip to Oley Valley to face the Lynx in Tuesday’s district championship game.

Riding an early offensive surge, the Blazers (9-3) initiated the scoring in the sixth minute. Boiling Springs' goalkeeper Carson Metzger (five saves) stopped a header from Luke Kauffman, but a charging Cameron Hoober knocked the ball loose inside the near post.

“To Boiling Springs’ credit, they battled hard and didn’t let going behind faze them,” said Blazers' coach Fred Winey. “We controlled the play for a while, but they were able to create a couple opportunities, and that gave them a little confidence. And when they got the goal, that fueled their belief, and it gave their guys energy.”

The Bubblers answered in the 23rd minute when Harris served up a free kick to Matthew Furlong, who chipped it over Lancaster Mennonite keeper Drake Rohrer (five saves).

“Once we got the jitters out in the first five, 10 minutes,” Brenner said, “we started to find things a little bit, and we started to play more of our soccer.”

Boiling Springs’ physical, forward-moving style put the Blazers on their heels. After Harris netted the go-ahead goal, the Bubblers buckled down. Gavin Rauhut shifted to a sweeper position in an attempt to stifle the Blazers’ bid for a fourth straight district finals appearance.

“Gavin’s just a superior defender,” Brenner said. “He’s smart. He’s savvy. I think he really made some important decisions back there in the last 12 minutes to to make sure they stayed off the goal.”