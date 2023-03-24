Donegal graduate Laura Gebhart has been promoted to associate head coach of the Penn State field hockey program, it was announced on Friday.

Gebhart, a former Nittany Lion All-American as a player, is moving into the staff spot formerly held by the team’s new head coach, Penn Manor graduate Lisa Bervinchak Love.

The coming season will be Gebhart’s third on the Penn State staff. She was initially hired prior to the 2021 season by former coach Char Morett-Curtiss, under whom Gebhart played her college field hockey.

A 2015 Penn State graduate, Gebhart landed back at Penn State after serving as head coach at Bryant University and as a volunteer assistant at the University of Vermont.

Gebhart was a four-time All-America slection for the Nittany Lions, and earned first-team honors in 2014. She was a first team All-Big Ten pick four times, and was a CoSIDA First Team Academic All-American as well.

She finished her Penn State career with 91 career points (23 goals, 45 assists) and helped lead the program to four straight NCAA tournaments. Her teams won 64 games during her career, won two Big Ten regular season and tournament crowns, and made three trips to the NCAA quarterfinals.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a 17-4 season in 2022 in which they won a share of the Big Ten championship and ultimately advanced to the NCAA semifinals.