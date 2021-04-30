Next Sunday, May 9, the NCAA men’s and women’s lacrosse tournaments fields will be announced for Division I, II and III.

In the meantime, several college conferences are holding their championship tournaments over the next seven days.

With that in mind, we take a look at what local flavor might be in the mix.

On the men’s side, eleven Lancaster-Lebanon League alums will be in action in conference playoffs this weekend.

On the women’s side, nineteen L-L alums will be in conference tournament games this weekend, along with two coaches with L-L ties. Read to the bottom to check out a Hempfield alum who was named first-team all-conference at her NCAA Division I program in recent days.

Here’s a look at the L-L alums in the conference playoff mix over the next week...

Men:

Robert Meisenhelter (Cedar Crest), Michael Fisher (Conestoga Valley), Mason Klaus (Ephrata), Joshua Croyle (Warwick), Evan Crawford (Warwick) and Izael Molina (Lancaster Catholic) are Lebanon Valley College teammates. Meanwhile, juniors Nate Portrey (Lampeter-Strasburg) and Patrick McClain (Lampeter-Strasburg) are Eastern University teammates. LVC plays at Eastern on Saturday in a Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Division quarterfinal matchup.

Gabe Stover (Cedar Crest) and Marywood University is competing in the Atlantic East Conference quarterfinals Saturday against Gwynedd Mercy University.

Charles Braught (Conestoga Valley) and Susquehanna University will be competing in Saturday’s Landmark Conference quarterfinals against Moravian.

Cameron Chambers (Manheim Township) and DeSales University will be hosting Delaware Valley in Saturday’s Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Division quarterfinals.

Bryson Rhee (Ephrata) and Navy will square off with Matt Heuston (Hempfield) and Loyola in Tuesday’s Patriot League quarterfinals.

Sean Curcio (Manheim Township) and Drexel University will likely compete in next week’s Colonial Athletic Conference semifinals. Drexel (7-2 overall, 5-2 conference) enters Saturday’s regular season finale at Towson sitting second place in the conference standings.

Nate Patterson (Lampeter-Strasburg) and Northeast Conference regular season champion Saint Joseph’s University will compete in next week’s conference semifinals Wednesday against Long Island.

Tyler Zameroski (Lampeter-Strasburg) and Seton Hill University will compete in next week’s Great Midwest Athletic Conference semifinals.

Shawn Kernaghan (Cocalico), Bradley Green (Hempfield) and Zach Tomlinson are teammates at Westminster (Pa.) College, who will will likely compete in next week’s President’s Athletic Conference tournament.

Zach Diamond (Manheim Township) and High Point (NC) University will likely compete in next week’s Southern Conference semifinals. As will Bryce Hutchinson (Manheim Township) and Jacksonville University. High Point and Jacksonville enter the weekend in a two-way, second-place tie, which will resolve itself when Jacksonville plays at High Point on Saturday in a regular season finale.

Owen Miller (Manheim Township) and University of Tampa (Fla). enter the weekend 6-0 overall and atop the Sunshine Conference standings with a 5-0 league mark. It’s unclear if the Sunshine Conference will have a tournament. But Tampa sits at No. 2 in the USILA D-II rankings, and thus likely a lock for the NCAA D-II tournament, provided it takes care of business in its final three regular season games next week. Miller has played in all six games to this point, with five goals and three assists.

Christopher Dietrich (Conestoga Valley) and Alfred (NY) University will likely compete in next week’s Empire 8 Athletic Conference semifinals.

Baldwin Wallace University head coach Trey Keeley (Conestoga Valley) can wrap up the Ohio Athletic Conference regular season crown with a win in its regular season finale Saturday. Should that happen, BWU would be the top seed heading into next week’s OAC tournament.

Elizabethtown College is set to host a Landmark Conference semifinal on Wednesday. The No. 2-seed Blue Jays will face the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal, No. 3 Scranton vs. No. 6 Drew.

Women:

Lancaster Bible College is competing in the Northeast Athletic Conference Championship game Saturday at 1 p.m. It’s the program’s first appearance in the conference final. LBC features six L-L alums: Camryn Horst (Garden Spot), Kayla Steiner (Garden Spot), Amanda Hay (Lampeter-Strasburg), Kendal Ream (Lampeter-Strasburg), Kim Kouterick (Lampeter-Strasburg) and Alexis Garrett (Lampeter-Strasburg). Horst, Steiner, Ream and Garrett are all-conference selections for the 2021 season. Ream is the NEAC Offensive Player of the Year. LBC skipper Cheri Horst is the NEAC Coach of the Year.

Bloomsburg teammates Maria Brandt (Lampeter-Strasburg), Erin Gingrich (Manheim Township) and Katie Fluck (Manheim Township) will compete against East Stroudsburg teammates Jameson Kernaghan (Cocalico), Kiersten Ellsworth (Garden Spot) and McKenna Conklin (Lampeter-Strasburg) will compete in a PSAC quarterfinal Saturday. East Stroudsburg is coached by Cocalico alum Xeni Barakos-Yoder.

Sami Shutt (Elizabethtown) and Indiana University of Pennsylvania will be competing against Mercyhurst in Saturday’s other PSAC quarterfinal.

Katelyn Weissend (Elizabethtown) and Liberty University will be competing against Roslyn Talbert (Lancaster Catholic) and Kennesaw State in the ASUN Conference semifinals Thursday. Kennesaw State’s coaching staff features assistant Shannon Nee (Manheim Township).

Mandi Rider (Garden Spot) and Transylvania University will be competing against Hanover College in Saturday’s Heartland Conference championship game.

Olivia Martin (Lampeter-Strasburg) and Temple University will be competing against Vanderbilt in the American Conference semifinals Thursday.

Saint Joseph’s University teammates Mary Peticca (Lampeter-Strasburg), Skylar Dorenkamp (Manheim Township) and Lizzie McBride (Manheim Township) will be competing in the Atlantic 10 Conference championship game Sunday.

Morgan Fazzini (Lancaster Catholic) and Cabrini College will be competing against Marymount in the Atlantic East Conference championship game Saturday.

Katie Kolva (Lancaster Country Day) and Denison (Ohio) University will be competing against Wooster in Saturday’s North Coast Athletic Conference championship game.

Campbell University freshman midfielder Lizzie Yurchak (Hempfield) was named a first-team All-Big South Conference selection for the 2021 women’s lacrosse season.

Here’s more on Yurchak from a Campbell press release:

Yurchak, one of two Campbell true freshmen to earn First Team All-Big South honors, ranks among the NCAA's top-100 in assists (20), draw controls (57) and ground balls (32), adding 41 points with 21 goals and causing 13 turnovers. The midfielder has posted five or more points four times, including a team season-high of eight on four goals and four assists in a win at Gardner-Webb.

A Landisville, Pa. native, Yurchak was one of three Camels to be named Big South Freshman of the Week this season (4/13), tallying 14 points over games against High Point and Gardner-Webb. Yurchak also scored five goals with seven total points against Furman.

Yurchak registered an assist, collected one ground ball and caused three turnovers in Friday’s 15-14 loss to Radford in the Big South Conference championship game.