Millersville University is the host site of the NCAA Division II field hockey semifinals and championship game this weekend. Coincidentally, three of the four teams involved are from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

The semifinals are slated for Friday. Of the four teams set to compete, there are a combined six Lancaster-Lebanon League alums on rosters. Of those, three are starters and another is a key contributor off the bench.

Friday’s first matchup will feature PSAC runner-up West Chester (16-4) against Northeast 10 champion Assumption (Mass.) College (20-1). Penn Manor alum Autumn Gager is a West Chester senior starting back. Gager notched her first goal of the season in Saturday’s 4-1 NCAA quarterfinal win over Adelphi.

The second semifinal on Friday will pair East Stroudsburg (16-4) with PSAC champion Shippensburg (18-0).

ESU senior back Hannah Barbush (Manheim Central alum) is arguably the team’s top player, while junior forward Hannah Lewis (Cedar Crest) is a regular contributor off the bench. Barbush is an all-PSAC first-team selection who was also named to the NFHCA D-II Senior Team.

Top-seeded Shippensburg features starting senior forward Adrienne McGarrigle (Warwick) along with senior forward Lauren Loperfido (Columbia) and freshman defender Jocelyn Branco (Lampeter-Strasburg). McGarrigle is a an all-PSAC third-team selection this season.

The winners of Friday’s semifinal games will meet in the national championship game Sunday at 1 p.m.

