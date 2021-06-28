The accolades keep pouring in for High Point University freshman pole vaulter Sydney Horn.

On Monday, the Big South Conference announced Horn, a High Point freshman and Manheim Township alum, as its Women's Field Athlete of the Year.

The honor comes on the heels of Horn placing sixth in pole vault at the NCAA outdoor championships earlier this month, after she cleared a height of 14-1¼ in her third jump. She became the first in program history to earn All-America status at the outdoor championship. That capped an outstanding spring season in which she cleared a personal-best height of 14 feet, 6 inches, the top mark among rookies during the 2021 campaign.

She is the first in program history to earn back-to-back All-American nods at both NCAA track & field indoor and outdoor championships. Her sixth place finish at the national outdoor championships is the highest in program history.